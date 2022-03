ROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — A Broomfield man accused of exploiting “vulnerable minor boys” who were homeless has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender. Prosecutors say Steven Contee lured the boys into working for his construction business and then gave them drugs and commercially exploited them. (credit: Douglas County) The judge called Contee “sociopathic.” An advocate for one victim read a victim impact statement at Contee’s sentencing. “He always kept me high on drugs because he saw he could take advantage of me when I was high and easily control me,” the advocate read. “I...

