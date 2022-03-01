Robert Pattinson's training for 'The Batman' included bodyweight exercises, long-distance runs, and military-style sandbag workouts

Lia Toby/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson said after six weeks of training, he started to enjoy getting in shape for "The Batman."

Pattinson previously said his routine included 3-6 mile runs, bodyweight workouts, weightlifting, and boxing drills.

He also did military style workouts on the beach which involved doing cardio while holding a sandbag.

Robert Pattinson opened up about his training routine for "The Batman" in a recent interview with On Demand Entertainment.

Pattinson said he learned to embrace the process of getting in superhero shape for his comic book movie debut, and said he started to enjoy training once he passed "over the six week mark."

The 35-year-old actor previously criticized Hollywood for expecting male action stars to transform their body for roles and even joked that he wasn't going to work out for the movie in an interview with GQ in 2020.

He previously told Healthy For Men that the role helped him embrace fitness, and said he was inspired by Marvel stars Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Hemsworth.

"It's all about pushing boundaries and building up to a point where you know you can do justice to the physicality required," Pattinson said. "Taking on a full physical transformation as well feels even more exciting."

To get in shape for the role, Pattinson's training routine included bodyweight workouts, weight training, and boxing drills.

Pattinson's did cardio, bodyweight exercises, weightlifting, and boxing workouts to get in shape for the role

Pattinson previously said his gym training focused on cardio , bodyweight, and weightlifting circuits , according to Healthy For Men.

His circuit training included:

Five minutes of cardio to start

Bicycle crunches — A core workout where you lie on your side with your knees bent at a right angle, and curl your upper body, lifting shoulders a few inches off the floor.

Dumbbell side-bends — A full-body workout where you slowly lower a dumbbell along your leg towards your knee, then lift the dumbbell and bend your upper body in the other direction.

Double crunches — A core workout where you lie on your back with bent knees and bring your knees towards your chest as you crunch your torso up to meet them.

Superman holds — A core and back workout where you lie on your back with bent knees and bring your knees toward your chest as you crunch your torso up to meet them.

Pattinson said he also did a lot of boxing when he was not doing his typical gym workout, which can improve cardio and build upper-body strength.

Pattinson's outdoor workouts involved long-distance running and military sandbag workouts

Pattinson previously told Healthy For Men that he went on 3-6 mile runs four times per week to build up his cardio and endurance.

Pattinson also said he did a military-style sandbag workout on the beach. The workout involves doing motions like lunges, squats, and sprints while holding a heavy bag of sand for added resistance.