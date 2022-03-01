ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Robert Pattinson's training for 'The Batman' included bodyweight exercises, long-distance runs, and military-style sandbag workouts

By Jackson Thompson
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LATFv_0eSr9yio00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Q6UA_0eSr9yio00

Lia Toby/Getty Images

  • Robert Pattinson said after six weeks of training, he started to enjoy getting in shape for "The Batman."
  • Pattinson previously said his routine included 3-6 mile runs, bodyweight workouts, weightlifting, and boxing drills.
  • He also did military style workouts on the beach which involved doing cardio while holding a sandbag.

Robert Pattinson opened up about his training routine for "The Batman" in a recent interview with On Demand Entertainment.

Pattinson said he learned to embrace the process of getting in superhero shape for his comic book movie debut, and said he started to enjoy training once he passed "over the six week mark."

The 35-year-old actor previously criticized Hollywood for expecting male action stars to transform their body for roles and even joked that he wasn't going to work out for the movie in an interview with GQ in 2020.

He previously told Healthy For Men that the role helped him embrace fitness, and said he was inspired by Marvel stars Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Hemsworth.

"It's all about pushing boundaries and building up to a point where you know you can do justice to the physicality required," Pattinson said. "Taking on a full physical transformation as well feels even more exciting."

To get in shape for the role, Pattinson's training routine included bodyweight workouts, weight training, and boxing drills.

Pattinson's did cardio, bodyweight exercises, weightlifting, and boxing workouts to get in shape for the role

Pattinson previously said his gym training focused on cardio , bodyweight, and weightlifting circuits , according to Healthy For Men.

His circuit training included:

  • Five minutes of cardio to start
  • Bicycle crunches — A core workout where you lie on your side with your knees bent at a right angle, and curl your upper body, lifting shoulders a few inches off the floor.
  • Dumbbell side-bends — A full-body workout where you slowly lower a dumbbell along your leg towards your knee, then lift the dumbbell and bend your upper body in the other direction.
  • Double crunches — A core workout where you lie on your back with bent knees and bring your knees towards your chest as you crunch your torso up to meet them.
  • Superman holds — A core and back workout where you lie on your back with bent knees and bring your knees toward your chest as you crunch your torso up to meet them.

Pattinson said he also did a lot of boxing when he was not doing his typical gym workout, which can improve cardio and build upper-body strength.

Pattinson's outdoor workouts involved long-distance running and military sandbag workouts

Pattinson previously told Healthy For Men that he went on 3-6 mile runs four times per week to build up his cardio and endurance.

Pattinson also said he did a military-style sandbag workout on the beach. The workout involves doing motions like lunges, squats, and sprints while holding a heavy bag of sand for added resistance.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Wiscnews.com

Robert Pattinson wore George Clooney's Batman suit for a screen test

During Zoë Kravitz’s screen test for 'The Batman,' Robert Pattinson wore the top half of George Clooney’s Batman suit. This is according to Kravitz who discussed the screen test during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actress described the experience as “funny” as Pattinson was dressed as Batman from the waist up but wearing sweatpants on the bottom. Kravitz said she was scared to do the screen test but revealed that Pattinson was “so wonderful” as Batman that she forgot it was him. Later on in the interview, the actress told Fallon that she studied cats and may have drank milk from a bowl to help her get into character. The Batman, which was directed by Matt Reaves also stars Paul Dano and Colin Farrell.
CELEBRITIES
Esquire

Robert Pattinson Reveals What He Really Thought About His 'The Batman' Training and Diet

There was a time when we were worried Robert Pattinson wasn't working out at all to play Batman. Thankfully, those rumours – mostly circulated by Pattinson himself – turned out to be false, and anyone who's even seen the trailer for The Batman can clearly see he's put a lot of work in to play the Caped Crusader. But how much did Pattinson enjoy that work and has he kept up his training since the cameras stopped rolling?
CELEBRITIES
Seattle Times

‘The Batman’ review: Robert Pattinson swoops down in this very dark and long reboot

Imagine, if you will, the pitch meeting for “The Batman,” Matt Reeves’ reboot of the Caped Crusader franchise starring Robert Pattinson. “Like ‘Joker,’ ” says someone at a conference table, “but more depressing.” Someone else pipes up, “We could save money on lighting by just, you know, not lighting it at all.” And another joins in, “And what if we made it really, really long?”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Robert Pattinson
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Rocks Daisy Dukes & Engagement Ring While Saying ‘Yes To The Dress’

Simone Biles looked fabulous when she said yes to her wedding dress while rocking a pair of high-waisted denim shorts & a white tank top. Simone Biles is officially ready to get married because she said yes to the dress! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast was out dress shopping when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted distressed jean shorts with a tight white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a long white blazer and crisp white sneakers.
NFL
Daily Californian

Payback’s a Bat: Robert Pattinson soars in austere, indulgent ‘The Batman’

Of course, “The Batman” begins on Halloween. It’s alluring and obvious, tense and over the top — a microcosm for the film’s thrilling yet fraught sensibilities. Heavy and laborious breaths follow the camera’s humid gaze as it pins down a mysterious, masked observer. There’s a feral look in the man’s eye, kindling a mood of distrust: A chill pricks the spine as it becomes clear this person is not the hero. The ominous voyeur gazes at Gotham’s seemingly well-to-do mayor Don Mitchell Jr. (Rupert Penry-Jones), and the fog suddenly clears — he’s going to kill him.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandbag#Long Distance Running#Strength Training#On Demand Entertainment#Healthy For Men#Marvel
CharlotteObserver.com

He’s Vengeance! Everything to Know About Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’

Keep an eye out for the Bat-Signal! Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is finally hitting theaters in 2022. Fans first caught a glimpse of the Twilight actor’s brooding take on the comic book character in an August 2020 teaser for the superhero film which was written and directed by Matt Reeves. In the nearly three-minute clip, Pattinson’s young Bruce Wayne is a total emo kid who dons smudged black eyeliner and listens to Nirvana while seeking revenge for the loss of his parents.
MOVIES
Vulture

Euphoria’s Javon Walton Wants to Be Robin to Robert Pattinson’s Batman

Spoilers for Euphoria season 2 finale. Javon Walton, who won our hearts as littlest drug dealer Ashtray seemed to go out with a bang on Euphoria. Several, to be more precise. But Walton remains booked and busy. Speaking to Esquire, Walton said he’s got parts lined up in Umbrella Academy season 3 as well as a film co-starring Sylvester Stallone. But his biggest hope for the future? To play Robin. “I want to play a superhero so bad though! Robin could be cool,” Walton said. He’d especially be down to play the Boy Wonder opposite Robert Pattinson’s especially broody Caped Crusader. The Matt Reeves version of Gotham is about as effed up as wherever Euphoria takes place. Walton could really sell the batshit (sorry for the pun) audacity Bruce Wayne has in training all these child soldiers to do his bidding. As for Ashtray’s final fate? Even Walton’s not sure. “Man, I just hope he’s alive,” Walton says. “You know that Fez needs Ash, and Ash needs Fez. They both really rely on each other, so it’s going to be really hard for both of them.”
TV SERIES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Let the Batman and Robert Pattinson be weird

This story contains light spoilers for “The Batman.”. The unfortunate thing about Gotham City police officers making fun of Batman is that they’re kind of right. Not about their professional superiority - because let’s face it, these guys wouldn’t get anything done without the extra help - but for correctly identifying the caped crusader as a remarkably silly person.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Rihanna just showed off her baby bump in a bubblegum blue cutout catsuit

Since announcing her pregnancy earlier this year, Rihanna has quite literally turned the world of maternity fashion on its head – sporting everything from this head-to-toe sequin lewk, to a leather coat and a sheer, lace slip dress at Paris Fashion Week. And now, the singer has given summer's hottest fashion trend the maternity treatment too, proving that even with a growing baby bump, you can still wear whatever the f**k you want.
BEAUTY & FASHION
boxrox.com

8 Best Bodyweight Exercises

Add these best Bodyweight Exercises into your training. Jeff from Athlean X has chosen his 8 favourites. Check them out. “With so many bodyweight exercises to choose from, picking the 8 best was certainly a challenge. That said, in this video I show you the 8 best bodyweight exercises you can do and how you can cover all the major muscles in your body with them.”
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Robert Pattinson shares details of his gruelling training and diet for The Batman

Like any superhero movie adaptation, it takes a lot of training and hard work to become as fit as a comic book hero. The Batman, set to be released in cinemas on Friday, 4 March, marks the newest live-action film following the Caped Crusader. Robert Pattinson, who stars as the film’s superhero lead, did many things to prepare for the role, like taking inspiration from Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and attempting to change the famous Batman voice. But the main preparation for the role came from Pattinson’s diet and workout routine.It’s hard to tell when Pattinson is joking, but...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

322K+
Followers
23K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy