Wait, what? Could the Super Bowl be in Nashville?

By Nashville Tennessean
 7 days ago
Good morning, friends. This is Brad Schmitt, Tennessean storytelling columnist, fascinated by the idea that Nashville might be building a new stadium for the Titans.

The price tag for the project could be around $2 billion, a number that makes many taxpayers squirm. (For perspective, Nashville city government's annual budget last year was $2.65 billion.)

Here's a possible sweetener for naysayers, though, sports writer Nick Gray reports: If we build it, the Super Bowl might come.

Nick shows that, in the last 10 years, five out of five new NFL stadiums have been tapped to host the most watched annual televised sports event in the world.

Them's pretty good odds.

As always, I thank you for reading The Tennessean. Dig into more stories below.

