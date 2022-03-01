ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov campaigns for his protege Islam Makhachev to secure a UFC title shot after ruthless run

By Alan Dawson
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AK05w_0eSr9uBu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwpFd_0eSr9uBu00
Islam Makhachev won once again in the UFC, beating Bobby Green with ease.

Photo by Getty Images

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov believes his fighter Islam Makhachev deserves a title shot in the UFC.
  • Lightweight star Makhachev just dominated Bobby Green in the first round.
  • Nurmagomedov wants to see Makhachev in a UFC championship bout in Abu Dhabi later this year.

LAS VEGAS — Khabib Nurmagomedov is campaigning for his protege Islam Makhachev to secure a UFC lightweight championship shot after his ruthless run in the division.

Makhachev finished American fighter Bobby Green in the first round of their catchweight main event at the UFC Fight Night show that took place Saturday inside the Apex, Las Vegas.

Makhachev was originally scheduled to fight Beneil Dariush in a title eliminator, however, Green stepped-in on 14 days' notice when Dariush had to withdraw because of injury.

Makhachev beat Green midway through the opening round after dominating him during a grappling exchange which led to significant ground-and-pound that promoted a referee's intervention.

"There's levels, always," said Nurmagomedov to ESPN following the victory last weekend. "There's fighters, champion, elite. I think Bobby Green is a fighter. But Islam is elite.

"This is what I feel when I train with him long time, 20 years we've spent together, how he's successful in amateur career and how he moved to professional."

Nurmagomedov pointed to Makhachev's 10-fight win streak that has now included scalps of Arman Tsarukyan, Drew Dober, and Dan Hooker.

Now ranked third, Makhachev is withing punching distance of the No.1 spot which Justin Gaethje currently owns. The American striker fights the champion Charles Oliveira in a title shot in the main event at UFC 274 on May 7.

Nurmagomedov wants the winner of that fight to defend the belt against Makhachev in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, in October.

'I'm really focused on Islam fighting winner of Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, end of this year," he said. "Make a very big show in Abu Dhabi. This place, Islam going to fight for the title."

Nurmagomedov still gets nervous when coaching fighters in elite events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHxes_0eSr9uBu00
Khabib Nurmagomedov is seen in the corner of Islam Makhachev.

Photo by Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, Nurmagomedov — who was named in Insider's "most dominant" list of athletes last year because of his impeccable, post-fight, coaching role so far — still gets nervous before his fighters compete.

"I was nervous little bit because this is fiht and anything can happen," he said.

"Bobby Green, so much experience and a good striker. I was a little bit nervous but not like before. I was talking with Coach Jav [Mendez] before the fight, and I said, 'Coach, I'm still nervous but I become better.'

"He said, 'It's okay. You need a couple more years and you'll become better.' This is all about experience."

Nurmagomedov then reiterated his desire to see Makhachev fight for the title he relinquished upon retiring from combat sports in 2020, with a flawless 29-0 record, when he defeated Gaethje in a signature win on 'Fight Island.'

He said: "Islam take this like a real champion. Like he say, 'Doesn't matter who is opponent the goal is going to stay the same. Same goal, different opponent.'

"We feel a little bit bad because he don't fight with Beneil Dariush. He have a big injury, come back win one fight and be next in line. Beneil going to be there, Islam there, Islam fight for the title end of this year.

"And if Beneil win, Islam win title, Islam going to defend his first title defense with Beneil. This is how I see division going to move."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Pat Downey reveals graphic photos of ‘flesh eating disease,’ other injuries that have forced him out of debut at Bellator 277

Pat Downey’s MMA debut will have to wait. In a slew of since deleted Instagram posts, the wrestling standout revealed that he will no longer compete against Daniel Compton at Bellator 277, which takes place April 15 in San Jose. Downey stated that he tore his MCL, while also revealing a series of photos of a nasty rash that broke out on his neck and chest that — at the time — he called a “progressive undiagnosed flesh eating disease.”
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Beneil Dariush
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dan Hooker
Person
Drew Dober
Person
Islam Makhachev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Combat#American#Espn
MMA Fighting

Joanna Jedrzejcyzk still passionate about fighting but admits ‘I’m making more money outside the octagon’

It’s been two years since Joanna Jedrzejczyk last competed in the UFC, but just because she hasn’t fought doesn’t mean she isn’t busier than ever these days. With a burgeoning business empire being built at home in Poland, the former UFC strawweight champion still trains every day, but is also juggling endorsement deals, television appearances, and other opportunities that have been afforded to her since becoming one of the most recognizable names across combat sports.
UFC
Boxing Insider

Russian Solider Says Vasyl Lomachenko And Oleksandr Usyk Video Helped Convince Him Invasion Of Ukraine Was Wrong

So said a Russian officer recently captured by Ukrainian forces during his country’s bloody invasion of Ukraine. The people the officer refers to in the widely released video are none other than Ukrainian boxing stars Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko. Claiming a video of the two fighters declaring their willingness to defend Ukraine led him to see the error of his nation’s ways, the officer claimed: “I personally, just when we entered this territory when I watched the address of the professional boxers, your boxers…back home I always loved watching them, Usyk and Lomachenko, they are my favorites. I mean that when I say it.”
COMBAT SPORTS
Insider

Insider

322K+
Followers
23K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy