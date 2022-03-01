ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Louisiana football announces 2022 Ragin' Cajuns spring game date, pro day, practice start

By Tim Buckley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXQ9h_0eSr9rXj00

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football announced dates for its spring practices, spring game and pro day Tuesday.

First-year coach Michael Desormeaux's first spring practice will be on March 10, with UL's pro day on April 4 and its spring game on April 9.

The time of the spring game has yet to be announced. The game will not be televised, a UL spokesperson said.

The Ragin' Cajuns open their 2022 season Sept. 3 against FCS Southeastern Louisiana at Cajun Field and play their Sun Belt Conference opener Sept. 24 at UL Monroe.

INVESTMENT:Home Bank gifts $1 million to UL athletics, Cajun Field stadium project

ANALYST:Brad Bustle, son of former UL coach Rickey Bustle, joins Cajuns staff

ADDITION:Parker Orgeron, son of former LSU coach Ed Orgeron, joins Cajuns staff

UL signed 11 high school players and one junior college juco-transfer to 2022 signing class, including offensive linemen Bryant Williams of Grand Lake High, Trent Murphy of Opelousas and Kaden Moreau of Pineville. It also added Michigan State backup offensive lineman James Ohonba from the transfer portal.

The class is No. 1 in the Sun Belt Conference by average rating and eighth overall, according to the 247Sports Composite.

UL (13-1) beat Appalachian State in the 2021 Sun Belt championship game and Marshall in the New Orleans Bowl. It finished No. 18 in the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches poll.

The Cajuns lost a significant number of starters to the portal this offseason, including offensive linemen O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida) and Kam Waites (Florida), running backs Montrell Johnson Jr. (Florida) and Emani Bailey (TCU), cornerback Mekhi Garner (LSU) and receiver Kyren Lacy (LSU).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Russia promises 'silence' for Ukrainians to flee battered cities

WASHINGTON/LVIV, Ukraine, March 9 (Reuters) - Russia said it is ready to provide humanitarian corridors on Wednesday for people fleeing Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities, as the number of refugees created by the biggest assault on a European country since World War Two surpassed 2 million. Mikhail Mizintsev, head...
POLITICS
The Hill

How Biden came around to banning Russian gas and oil

The White House knows it risks a serious political hit if gas prices continue to rise. But on Tuesday, President Biden decided the risk was worth it in order to punish Moscow further for its war in Ukraine and to respond to bipartisan calls to cut off Russia oil and gas.
POTUS
CNN

Pentagon says Polish proposal to transfer jets to US to give to Ukraine isn't 'tenable'

(CNN) — The Pentagon on Tuesday evening dismissed Poland's proposal floated hours earlier to transfer its MiG-29 fighter jets to the United States for delivery to Ukraine. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the Pentagon did not believe Poland's proposal was "tenable," just hours after Polish officials released a statement saying the government was ready to deploy all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to US Air Force's Rammstein Air Base in Germany so they could then be provided to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Pineville, LA
Lafayette, LA
Football
City
Opelousas, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
The Associated Press

Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Bustle
Person
Michael Desormeaux
Person
Ed Orgeron
The Hill

Senate passes postal reform bill

The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to reform the Postal Service, sending the bill to President Biden 's desk. Senators voted 79-19 on the legislation, which makes financial and operational reforms to the U.S. Postal Service. The bill passed the House earlier this year. "This bill, which has been 15...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy