After dramatic final dive, Ferris looking forward to state diving championships

Stepping onto the board for the final time at Northfield Middle School, Faribault junior Chriztopher Ferris wasn’t thinking about how that might be the final dive of his season.

Locked in a tight race for the fourth and final state-qualifying spot out of Section 1A and into the Class A state diving championships, Ferris did what he’s always done. He turned his brain off, let his subconscious take over on the diving board and executed a reverse dive straight.

The end result was Ferris qualifying for state in fourth place by the slimmest of margins. His final 11-dive score of 276.50 barely beat out Mankato East’s Spencer Flitter (275.85), Simley’s Austin Penttila (274.25) and Austin’s Riley Ferguson (274.05).

“It felt really good, especially because it was so close,” Ferris said. “It could have gone any way.”

The Class A diving preliminaries are scheduled to start at noon Thursday at the Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. The top 16 divers then advance to Saturday afternoon’s finals, which take place during the swimming portion of the meet.

Ferris said he didn’t fully realize he had qualified for his first state meet until the final results were announced. Faribault assistant coach Isaiah Fuller, who doubles as the diving coach, was charting every athlete’s score from the final round and trying to keep up with the math in his head.

“On that last round, I was keeping track of all the contenders and where they were at,” Fuller said. “Once we hit that last one, I was like, ‘There it is.’”

Ferris’ last dive was emblematic of his season.

After not spending much time on the board in the offseason, rapid and monumental improvements throughout the winter placed Ferris in position to qualify for state.

“Just the amount of work and attention he’s paid to making the right changes and makings those fixes,” Fuller said. “He’s very coachable, he listens very well and he’s a hard worker.”

Ferris’ final dive, however, has consistently given him problems throughout the season. Then, a couple weeks ago, Faribault head coach Charlie Fuller had the idea to take a step out of his approach to better concentrate his energy on making sure everything is clean in the air.

That quick fix worked to perfection.

“Charlie got him to do a three-step approach, which really gave him a lot more control,” Isaiah Fuller said. “One thing Chriz has going for him is he really is probably one of the strongest divers in the state. You look at him, and he’s not built like a diver. He’s built like a middle linebacker, so he can work that board really, really well. He can get way higher than most divers do off the approach.

“He was still as high as anyone else at the section meet. Nobody really knew there was a difference, but it made a big difference for him.”

Ferris is now set to shuffle his dive list for the state meet to align with his goals.

At the start of the season, his goal was to make it to state. Now that he’s there, he’s moving his higher-scoring dives to the front of his program to try and maximize his chances of making it through to the finals.

“My goal is just to make finals,” Ferris said. “Then whatever place I get, I don’t care about that.”