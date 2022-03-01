ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Ukraine-Russia Crisis Deepens, Death-Cross Sends Ominous Signal

By Diego Colman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNasdaq 100 tanks on souring investor sentiment amid heightened geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe. The crisis in Ukraine sparks a furious rally in the energy market, raising concerns over global growth and inflation. The appearance of a daily cross on the Nasdaq 100 daily chart sends a chilling signal...

