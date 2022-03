March is Women's History Month, and while it's a time for us to appreciate the rich history of women making waves and changing the world as we know it, it's also a time share our hopes for the future. That's why we talked to seven women who are well-established in a food-related field, from running restaurants to producing food television programs to protecting Native foodways, and asked them to take stock of their industry and share what they'd like to see in the days and years to come.

