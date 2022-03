Luke Combs has a new backup singer in mind. And this time, it’s a four-year-old boy with the most adorable voice. Earlier today, the country singer reshared the sweetest video ever. In the video, you’ll see a little boy singing “Beer Never Broke My Heart” in front of his family. And let me tell you, Outsiders, he knows how to rock. One day, we might be watching him perform a duet with Combs himself.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO