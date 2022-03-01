ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Gyllenhaal Finally Responds To Rumors That Taylor Swift’s Song is About Him

By Marissa Matozzo
 7 days ago
Splash News

After years of dodging questions about one of Taylor Swift‘s most famous songs, Jake Gyllenhaal has finally spoken about it, and how he believes it has “nothing to do with” him. (Sure…) While Swift, 32, has never officially stated that her beloved song, “All Too Well” is about her ex Gyllenhaal, 41, her fans (who affectionately dub themselves Swifties) have been more than convinced that he is the man in question since the song was first released as the fifth track on her 2012 hit record, Red.

In a February 17th interview with Esquire, Gyllenhaal was asked if he believed he was the subject of the song (which details a difficult breakup between an older man and a then 21-year-old Swift). He replied, “It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans.” He then continued, “It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

As fans remember, Swift and Gyllenhaal dated from October of 2010 to January 2011. She was 20 years old when they met while he was 32. In November of 2021, interest in their relationship was sparked by the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), the superstar’s re-recorded addition of the same album nine years later.

This 2021 edition featured a 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” Swift’s original 2012 draft that featured previously unheard lyrics. Swift also released a short film centered around the story told in the song starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, who fans noticed had a striking resemblance to Gyllenhaal. (The actors are also both the exact ages Swift and Gyllenhaal were when they dated…)

Since the updated song features new lyrics about Swift feeling used and discarded by an older, more mature beau (who even, as she sings, missed her 21st birthday party), fans instantly began posting memes and jokes about Gyllenhaal on Tik Tok and Twitter. Gyllenhaal became the center of controversy, especially after one of Swift’s lyrics went viral: “I get older but your lovers stay my age.” (Perhaps not a coincidence since he’s currently dating a woman, Jeanne Cadieu, who is 16 years younger than him).

As Gyllenhaal’s name began to trend online after the release of the record and Swift’s performance of the song on Saturday Night Live, his Instagram comment section became flooded with fans asking for his input on the matter. While he’s never addressed this situation before, he did open up more to Esquire about feeling bombarded with fan reactions online.

“At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name,” he said. He then continued, seemingly referring to cancel culture, “That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can—or should, even—take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world. How do we provoke a conversation? We see that in politics. There’s anger and divisiveness, and it’s literally life-threatening in the extreme.”

When the interviewer asked if Gyllenhaal’s life was threatened recently; he said no, and stressed that’s not what he was suggesting. “My question is: Is this our future? Is anger and divisiveness our future? Or can we be empowered and empower others while simultaneously putting empathy and civility into the dominant conversation? That’s the discussion we should be having.”

The reporter then asked if he thought “such empowerment” was achievable. “I think it is possible, yes. Of course. But I think many things are possible.” He reportedly then shrugged, and when the writer asked if he had ever listened to either Red or Red (Taylor’s Version), he replied, “No.” Gyllenhaal also discussed his personal life vaguely, saying, “I’m not unaware that there’s interest in my life […] My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that.” (Referring to the post-“All Too Well” re-release time).

Ever since its release in 2012, millions of fans have considered Swift’s heartrending, impassioned ballad, “All Too Well” to be one of her greatest songs of all time. From its devastating lyrics detailing a tumultuous relationship to its layered instrumentals, melody and overall shown maturity in her songwriting abilities, the track was revisited by listeners when the superstar released her re-recorded addition of her previous hit.

While some Swifties will forever believe Gyllenhaal is the manipulative subject detailed in the song, many took to Twitter to express that this doesn’t mean anyone should be cyberbullied. “We should focus on Swift’s lyrical brilliance rather than who it might be about,” one fan wrote. With a plethora of upcoming re-recorded music to look forward to, others wrote that they’re already looking ahead to her future LPs. “I love Red but I’m more than ready for Taylor’s versions of Speak Now and 1989 now,” wrote another, and we agree!

