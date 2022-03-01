ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dee Snider approves of 'We're Not Gonna Take It' as Ukrainian rallying cry

By Frank Lovece
Newsday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong Island Music Hall of Famer Dee Snider, singer-songwriter of Twisted Sister's anthemic "We're Not Gonna Take It," says his Ukrainian roots compelled him to support any use of the song by Ukrainian soldiers and ordinary citizens fighting the Russian invasion of their country. "My grandfather is Ukrainian," the...

