Dee Snider approves of 'We're Not Gonna Take It' as Ukrainian rallying cry

New York City is home to some hundred and fifty thousand Ukrainians, more than in any other city in America. Since Russia invaded Ukraine almost two weeks ago, New York has seen near-daily rallies and protests, with Ukrainians, Ukrainian Americans, and their supporters gathering to chant, sing, grieve, and rage against an unjust war. Last Wednesday, as Russian forces assaulted the city of Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, a crowd of about a hundred gathered in Times Square. Beneath giant L.E.D. screens that flashed blue and yellow—the colors of the Ukrainian flag—protesters waved handmade signs, calling for the enactment of a no-fly zone, comparing Putin to Hitler and to Satan, and urging boycotts of Russian oil. Chants and speeches were intermittently drowned out by the jackhammers at a nearby construction site, while tourists stopped to gawk and snap photos, and a steady stream of car horns droned their support down Seventh Avenue.
