Say it ain't so, Grey's Anatomy! Another star of the long-running medical dram discharged themselves from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on Thursday's night midseason premiere. The nail-biting episode saw Dr Cormac Hayes, played by actor Richard Flood, hand in his notice to Miranda Bailey after deciding to return to Ireland with his kids. His difficult decision came after he and his colleagues, Owen and Teddy, found themselves on the brink of death - and a literal cliff - after getting caught up in a car accident. After urging the other two to get out of the car, Owen sacrificed himself and tumbled down the cliff face along with the car.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO