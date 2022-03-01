ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

What Is Kava?

By Alexandra Owens
Food Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePay a visit to Fiji — the South Pacific archipelago best known for its palm tree-lined beaches, kaleidoscopic coral reefs, and legendary surf breaks — and you’re guaranteed to eat sweet, soul-warming curries, just-picked fruit and seafood so fresh it may have been swimming beside you only hours before. But many...

www.foodnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

The 5 best bourbons under $25

I recently revisited a couple bottles of sub-$25 bottles, lovingly filling glasses, tumblers, and coffee cups with dive bar standards like Jim Beam, Wild Turkey, and my personal favorite old man whiskey, Evan Williams. After spending a week (or maybe it was two months?) reviewing each bottle with an open...
DRINKS
InsideHook

The World’s Best Vodka Is Just $20 But Not Available in the US

Vodka gets a bad rap, but you can have one very legitimate complaint: the world’s best isn’t currently available in the United States. The World Vodka Awards 2022, a subset of the the World Drinks Awards, honored Saint Gérmont Premium Vodka as the “best in the world,” according to The Drinks Business (official results will be out on Friday). The vodka produced by the discount supermarket chain Aldi, which sells spirits in its European stores.
DRINKS
Mashed

This Starbucks Barista Is Begging TikTok To Stop Requesting Warmed Drinks

Starbucks is undoubtedly a popular pick for coffee lovers: in fact, it's believed that those who cannot get enough of the coffee shop make it a point to go to the store around 16 times every month. If you're truly a Starbucks loyalist, you'll be pleased to know that you can try as many as 87,000 different beverage combinations at the coffee shop if you don't mind experimenting with your order.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Etiquette#Coral Reefs#Souvenir#Food Drink#Fijians#Tanoa#Sau
Salon

Enjoying that expensive crab? It might be fake

Like many people from the Chesapeake Bay Area, Dr. Marla Valentine loves eating crabs that have pulled from the cold water by local crabbers. Maryland crab is so famous that people travel from all over the world just to eat it. Oprah Winfrey has it shipped directly to her. By any culinary metric worth heeding, there are no acceptable substitutes to authentic crab.
AGRICULTURE
SPY

The 13 Best Cheap Vodkas Under $25 That We Promise Won’t Taste Like Rubbing Alcohol

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Hey, you! You want a double? Now that warmer weather is finally on the horizon, bars and restaurants are opening their outdoor patios, parks are becoming perfect for having boozy picnics with pals in and ice-cold beer-filled beach days are so close we can practically taste them. With all that being said, it’s time to drink outside again. And this season, we’re putting all our money on the table and saying that vodka is going to...
SHOPPING
Food Network

Coca-Cola Launches New ‘Starlight’ Flavor, And It Tastes Like Space Candy

We like to reference space a lot. Perhaps an experience is “out of this world” or “from another galaxy.” We may joke sometimes we’d like to move to another planet – especially lately. But perhaps the greatest fascination we have with space is that we really know so little about it, and it’s a great unknown for us. So, when something is said to be space-inspired, that can mean a lot of things.
DRINKS
Wide Open Eats

How Much Coffee to Use Per Cup for a Perfectly Brewed Cup of Joe

It's hard to feel ready for the day without a cup of joe to wake you up and provide energy for what the day has in store. However, an overly-strong cup of coffee can do more harm than good, causing jitters and anxiety, while a weak cup of coffee doesn't have enough caffeine to banish the sleepiness that accompanies many of us first thing in the morning. To avoid both of these scenarios, how much coffee per cup makes for the perfect cup of joe?
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food Network

The Best Mithai You Can Order Online

As they say, life is like a box of chocolates — you never know what you’re going to get. A box of mithai, on the other hand, is a different story… you can get exactly what you want, and it might just be dusted with gold. The handheld Indian confections, colorful and commonly adorned with gold powder or silver leaf, are widely popular during South Asian holidays like Diwali, Holi and Eid, but like any great dessert, they are a welcome indulgence year-round. Things like gulab jamun in rose-flavored syrup, buttery ladoos and silky almond fudge are drool-worthy treats that satisfy the sweetest of cravings. With more and more restaurants and bakeries around the country popping up with impressive offerings — many as convenient as a click away — it is a wonderful time to shop ’til you drop. Whether it’s a traditional box of handmade mithai you crave or a festive assortment you want to gift to someone special, check out these mithai shops slinging spiced sweets … and shipping them nationwide.
RETAIL
Salon

What does a world-famous bartender drink first thing in the morning?

First Things First is a series chronicling the morning beverage routines of some of our favorite people. What can you learn about a person from their coffee mug collection? If that someone is Aaron Polsky, the Los Angeles–based founder of ready-to-drink cocktail company LiveWire Drinks, you'd rightfully surmise that he's a loving cat dad with an affinity for rock and roll, Larry David's bristly sense of humor, and old-school Nintendo games. But then, as you make your way toward the back of the shelf, you may wonder about an outlier cup adorned with ballet slippers and more text than a Dr. Bronner's soap bottle. Don't worry, there's a story behind that one, too.
DRINKS
Mens Journal

Best Mezcals to Drink Neat and in Cocktails

Searching for the best mezcals, but are new to the spirit? Let us be your guide, because this agave liquor is killer in a cocktail or sipped neat. Like many spirits, the production of mezcal comes with a few rules and regulations. Mexico’s Consejo Regulador del Mezcal states the spirit can only be made in nine states—most famously, Oaxaca—and categorizes mezcal based on both the agave used to make it and its production method. Typified by a range of flavors and smokiness (from mild to raging campfire), mezcal can complement sultry summer nights or take the chill off winter’s worst.
DRINKS
The Independent

From mysterious origins to cultural ubiquity, here’s a National Margarita Day history lesson

A margarita’s like the kind of fun, drunk stranger that you meet on holiday. They’re a loud, boisterous, tropical-shirt wearing bacchant who happily infiltrates your friendship group for the night. They bring lighthearted, come one, come all fun but no one exactly knows where they came from. No reason to ask too many questions when the good times are rolling anyway.National Margarita Day shows how the amusing cocktail has earned its legions of fans. Long cherished for their low maintenance shareability and stimulating taste, margaritas can pull an easygoing nature out of all who indulge. It’s the perfect cocktail for...
DRINKS
Mashed

What To Know Before Taking Another Sip Of Bulleit

You've most likely spotted Bulleit Bourbon from afar, given its distinctive, crooked orange label (there's a specific reason behind this, but you'll have to carry on reading to find out). According to Diageo, Bulleit reigns in the "top-selling" whiskey category across America, pioneering in the "rye-forward" department, ultimately leaving you with a bold, spicy flavor with notes of oak, nutmeg, and maple, buttoned up with a particularly dry and satin finish. You'll also take note of its alluring amber color. It's aged to perfection too. "Our aging philosophy is simple: We wait until our bourbon is ready," Bulleit asserts. The brand has seized countless awards, such as winning Gold at San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The credentials are apparent, and if you haven't sipped a glass of Bulleit yet, we're sure you'll be whisked away to a land of euphoria. However, before you take another sip, we'd like to arm you with everything you need to know about this iconic bourbon brand. Yep, this includes the ugly too.
DRINKS
Fox17

Create these refreshing spring floral cocktails with ITALICUS

As the warmer weather approaches, a refreshing spring cocktail may be just what we're looking for! For those who love spirits and are looking for something new to try, discover the fresh taste of an Italian liqueur named ITALICUS. Italicus is lightly citrusy with hints of rose and lavender. On...
RECIPES
TBR News Media

Roots Kava Bar opens in Port Jefferson village

The owner of Roots Kava Bar, Robert Dunn, celebrated the grand opening of Port Jefferson’s newest drinking establishment with family and friends when he opened the doors at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. The enthusiastic crowd mingled about and enjoyed the cozy and comfortable seating in the kava pub’s...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Food Network

9 Gift Baskets You Can Ship for Purim

Breads Bakery in New York City is known for their iconic babka, so no gift basket would be complete without it. This one comes with one loaf of babka (which we guarantee will go quick!) and 24 assorted hamantaschen cookies in apple, apricot, chocolate and poppy flavors. This generous gift...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
purewow.com

﻿JuneShine Just Launched Canned Cocktails (& PureWow Readers Can Get an Exclusive Discount)﻿

Hard seltzers from White Claw and Truly are well and good, but this summer we're upgrading our canned cocktail game with hard kombucha brand JuneShine's newest spirits launch. Yes, you heard right. Everyone's favorite hard kombucha brand is spreading its wings with its first-ever alcoholic sparkling water drinks. The best part is, PureWow readers can try the new canned cocktails for 10 percent off with coupon code 'PUREWOW10' through March 15.
DRINKS
Mashed

Starbucks Just Announced A Unique Drink For Espresso Lovers

Springtime is almost officially here, and for coffee lovers, that means one exciting thing: cafes are trading in their heavy winter coffee drinks for new spring flavors. Starbucks has been teasing its newest spring flavor on social media for a while, and on February 28, the chain tweeted out yet another hint: "Vanilla's alter ego is coming." Now, on March 1, the secret is out. Starbucks' newest drink is the Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso (via Starbucks).
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy