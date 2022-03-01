What Is Kava?

As they say, life is like a box of chocolates — you never know what you’re going to get. A box of mithai, on the other hand, is a different story… you can get exactly what you want, and it might just be dusted with gold. The handheld Indian confections, colorful and commonly adorned with gold powder or silver leaf, are widely popular during South Asian holidays like Diwali, Holi and Eid, but like any great dessert, they are a welcome indulgence year-round. Things like gulab jamun in rose-flavored syrup, buttery ladoos and silky almond fudge are drool-worthy treats that satisfy the sweetest of cravings. With more and more restaurants and bakeries around the country popping up with impressive offerings — many as convenient as a click away — it is a wonderful time to shop ’til you drop. Whether it’s a traditional box of handmade mithai you crave or a festive assortment you want to gift to someone special, check out these mithai shops slinging spiced sweets … and shipping them nationwide.

