Massive magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes Alaska after state experienced largest quake in the world in 2021

A MASSIVE 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook Alaska this afternoon after the state experienced the largest quake in the world in 2021.

The quake was recorded around 1:30pm local time. No reports of the earthquake being felt have emerged.

The quake reportedly occurred 33 miles southwest of Shemya Island, and 52 miles southeast of Attu Station, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center (AEC).

The US National Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying there is no tsunami danger as a result of this earthquake.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

In 2021, Alaska recorded an 8.2 magnitude quake, which was the largest in the US in 50 years, according to the 2021 Seismicity Year in Review report from the AEC.

That quake occurred on July 28 at 10:15pm local time. It originated offshore of the Alaska Peninsula.

A tsunami warning was issued after that earthquake.

Alaska Earthquake Center Seismologist Lea Gardine worked on the 2021 seismicity report and said there weren't as many aftershocks from that quake as experts were anticipating.

However, aftershocks are still being felt from the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred near Anchorage in 2018.

“It’s still producing earthquakes that people are feeling, including magnitude 5s, which could be the new normal for this region," Gardine told Alaska's News Source.

Gardine says aftershocks from the 2018 quake could continue into 2023 or even 2024.

In 2022, there have already been more than 5,800 earthquakes reported in Alaska, according to the AEC.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS