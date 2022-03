HARTFORD, MI. — Tuesday night at Hartford High School the Bronson Lady Vikings faced off with the Buchanan Lady Bucks in the regional semifinals of the Division Three Basketball tournament. Bronson controlled the first half of play and looked to be on their way to the regional final, however a big third quarter and clutch free throws late allowed Buchanan to overcome a double digit deficit at the half to defeat the Bronson Lady Vikings by the score of 45-37 in the Division Three Regional Semifinal. ...

BUCHANAN, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO