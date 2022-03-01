ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin man accused of civil disorder in 2021 Capitol riot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 37-year-old Austin man was arrested Tuesday after federal agents accused him of civil disorder and related offenses in last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, officials said.

Geoffrey Samuel Shough, 37, was arrested in Austin, according to a Justice Department statement.

Video showed Shough among the crowd of rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a criminal complaint submitted by the FBI. It said the video showed Shough waving a Texas flag and wearing what appeared to be a body-armor vest, ballistic-style helmet, goggles and hard-knuckle gloves.

Shough was among the first few to breach a line of U.S. Capitol Police, overwhelming the officers and forcibly entering the Senate wing, the FBI said.

Court records list no attorney for Shough.

