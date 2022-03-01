ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1stdibs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ 1stdibs.com Inc. (DIBS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The upscale online retailer posted revenue of $26.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $21 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $102.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, 1stdibs said it expects revenue in the range of $26.4 million to $27 million.

