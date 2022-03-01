South Dakota House ‘smokes out’ recreational pot bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A bipartisan group of South Dakota House lawmakers on Tuesday mounted a last-ditch effort to resurrect a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana through a maneuver called a “smoke out.”

“Just for the record, we’re smoking out a weed bill,” said House Speaker Spencer Gosch, a Republican.

The bill had passed the Senate, but was dismissed by a House committee Monday. The proposal was revived by 26 House lawmakers on the House floor, but pot legalization advocates were still scrambling to find at least 10 more legislators willing to get behind the proposal by Wednesday.

It would legalize recreational possession of up to an ounce of marijuana by people ages 21 and older. The bill would also allow marijuana to be grown, processed and sold.

“It’s going to be very close,” Republican Rep. Mike Derby said of Wednesday’s vote to put the bill on the debate calendar.

He did not support the smoke-out maneuver and declined to say whether he would vote for it to be placed on the debate calendar.

Republican Rep. Tom Pischke, who supported the smoke out, acknowledged the chances of getting 10 more lawmakers on board were slim.