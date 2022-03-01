ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana man pleads guilty in real estate rental fraud case

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An Indiana man pleaded guilty Tuesday to running a real estate fraud scheme that persuaded investors to buy rental properties, then lied to them about the properties’ condition and whether they were even being rented.

Herbert Whalen pleaded guilty by videoconference before a federal judge in New Jersey to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He had also been charged in a 2019 indictment with separate counts of wire fraud.

According to prosecutors, the 47-year-old Indianapolis resident scammed investors out of millions of dollars from 2016 to 2018 by disguising the poor condition of the rental properties and, with a co-conspirator at his company, Oceanpointe, drafting fake leases to make it look as though the properties were being rented.

Investors who expressed concerns about the properties were paid in part to silence them, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. In one instance, an Oceanpointe employee posed as an investor and wrote on an online real estate message board that the company had addressed their concerns.

The indictment described victims from South Orange, New Jersey and Plainview, New York who bought properties in Indianapolis.

Whalen is scheduled to be sentenced on July 14. The conspiracy count carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney Tuesday.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

3 plead not guilty in election funds embezzlement case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A county election official in Mississippi and two other people pleaded not guilty Tuesday in an embezzlement case investigated by the state auditor’s office. Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson, along with Cedric Cornelius and Sudie Jones Teague, are charged with fraud, embezzlement and...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wire Fraud#Ap
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

793K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy