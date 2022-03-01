Vector: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Tuesday reported net income of $45.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 26 cents per share.

The discount cigarette maker posted revenue of $313.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $219.5 million, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.22 billion.

