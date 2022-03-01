Rocky Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Tuesday reported net income of $12.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nelsonville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.69. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.86 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $169.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.6 million, or $2.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $514.2 million.

