PAR Technology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Hartford, New York-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents.

The software provider for the hospitality industry posted revenue of $81.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $75.8 million, or $3.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $282.9 million.

