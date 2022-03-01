PAR Technology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Hartford, New York-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents.

The software provider for the hospitality industry posted revenue of $81.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $75.8 million, or $3.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $282.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAR