The non-Hispanic Black population grew 6%, slower than the population growth of other groups like Hispanic Americans, up 23% since 2010, and Asian Americans, up 36%. While the overall growth in Black population lagged compared to some groups, it did change in key ways at the local level. Many of the largest centers of Black population shrunk over those ten years. At the same time, some of the fastest-growing counties in the US saw their share of Black population increase.

