Sarah Krasnostein's Playlist for Her Book "The Believer"

Now on Hulu, Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship tells the story of the last-known ship to transport slaves from Western Africa to the United States, a ship that still lies at the bottom of the Mobile River. In 1860, an American plantation owner commissioned the Clotilda to journey across the Atlantic, procure slaves and return them to Alabama, purely on a grotesque bet that he could get away with it – the slave trade had been abolished 50 years prior, and the ship was burned in an attempt to destroy the evidence. The 44-minute National Geographic documentary follows a dive crew as it probes the shipwreck, but more importantly, it presents the stories of Clotilda slaves’ ancestors as they look over the rare underwater archaelogical site.

