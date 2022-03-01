ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Krasnostein's Playlist for Her Book "The Believer"

In the Book Notes series, authors create and discuss a music playlist that relates in some way to their recently published book. Previous contributors include Jesmyn Ward, Lauren Groff, Bret Easton Ellis, Celeste Ng, T.C. Boyle, Dana Spiotta, Amy Bloom, Aimee Bender, Roxane Gay, and many others. Sarah Krasnostein's...

wmagazine.com

Hilton Als Brings Toni Morrison’s The Black Book to Life

Toni Morrison in China, 1984. Courtesy of Princeton University Library (Toni Morrison Papers, Manuscripts Division, Special Collections, Princeton University Library). In 1974, Toni Morrison, then 36, published The Black Book, a collage-styled documentation of “the Black experience in America from 1619 through the 1940s.” Described by Morrison herself as “encyclopedic,” The Black Book was completed during her nonpareil stint as an editor at Random House, where she edited the likes of Muhammad Ali, Henry Dumas, Gayl Jones, and Angela Davis, fostering the authors and their work in a milieu still hostile toward Black literature and its subjects. The sloganeering of the time—exhorting Black Pride, Black Beauty, Black Power, Black Love—telegraphed the desires of the downtrodden to imagine better; yet they came with their own circumscriptions, which Morrison’s work attempted to evade.
International Business Times

10 Must-Read Books On National Read Across America Day 2022

“Fill your house with stacks of books, in all the crannies and all the nooks.” - Dr. Seuss. Well said from one of the world’s most beloved authors. As the nation celebrates National Read Across America Day 2022 on the beloved author’s birthday this March 2, why not go and pick up a book or two?
Distractify

Meet the Real-Life Power Couple the Russells Are Based on in 'The Gilded Age'

HBO’s newest period piece, The Gilded Age, mixes fact with fiction expertly, introducing us to scandalous characters against a backdrop of familiar historical figures. Between the well-known Astors and the infamous Stanford White, there are plenty of characters that map directly to their real-life counterparts. But what about the Russells — are they real people?
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship’ on Hulu, a Documentary About a True Anomaly of African-American History

Now on Hulu, Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship tells the story of the last-known ship to transport slaves from Western Africa to the United States, a ship that still lies at the bottom of the Mobile River. In 1860, an American plantation owner commissioned the Clotilda to journey across the Atlantic, procure slaves and return them to Alabama, purely on a grotesque bet that he could get away with it – the slave trade had been abolished 50 years prior, and the ship was burned in an attempt to destroy the evidence. The 44-minute National Geographic documentary follows a dive crew as it probes the shipwreck, but more importantly, it presents the stories of Clotilda slaves’ ancestors as they look over the rare underwater archaelogical site.
thecinemaholic.com

The Gilded Age Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘The Gilded Age’ episode 5, titled ‘Charity Has Two Functions,’ history and fiction continue to mingle in the most fascinating way. Bertha (Carrie Coon) allows Gladys to have a lady’s maid and invites Archie Baldwin, the young man her daughter is interested in, over to their home. Peggy (Denée Benton) sets boundaries in her friendship with Marian (Louisa Jacobson).
WOKV

Celebrating Black History Month With Zora Neale Hurston

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Today, we acknowledge one of the most iconic African American writers of the Harlem Renaissance, Zora Neale Hurston. The novelist, anthropologist, playwright, folklorist and film-maker portrayed the racial struggles of African Americans living in America’s South in the early 1900s. A true feminist before...
Soaps In Depth

Trina Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

Trina is about to get another new look! Sydney Mikayla is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL where she has been playing Trina Robinson since February 2019. Although she began attending UCLA in the fall of 2021, the actress had previously said that the soap was supportive of working with her school schedule.
FodorsTravel

Our Favorite Book for February Is a Stunning Globe-Trotting Thriller

Brendan Slocumb talks to Fodor's about his debut novel, 'The Violin Conspiracy.'. Greetings, travelers! We’ve got an exciting announcement: Welcome to Fodor’s Book Club! “Fodor’s has a book club now?” Yes! Because when you think about it, not only are books some of our most trusted companions while we travel, but they have the ability to excite us, inspire us, and open up our world—just like travel does.
makeuseof.com

5 Ways to Find New Books to Read Using Goodreads

As probably the biggest database of books on the planet, Goodreads is an excellent way to find your next read. For the uninitiated, Goodreads is a community-oriented reading website where users (90 million and counting) can store, rate, review, and discuss books. If you have just finished a book or...
Distractify

'The Gilded Age' Outcast Mrs. Chamberlain Has a Real-Life Counterpart Just as Scandalous

Although The Gilded Age is still figuring out what’s more compelling — the struggle between classes, or the struggle between the different wealthy families — one figure stands out to all of us in Episode 4: Sylvia Chamberlain. Played by Jeanne Tripplehorn, Sylvia is cast out from the inner circle of New York City’s high society. Even talking to her is a social death sentence.
Elite Daily

The Gilded Age Is Already Renewed For Season 2

It took 10 years for a proper American version of Downton Abbey to finally arrive on TV. The Gilded Age, first announced in 2012 as a straight prequel about Robert and Cora Crawley, spent a decade in development purgatory, bouncing from NBC to Peacock and finally to HBO. On the way, it morphed from a story about Cora’s coming of age in New York City into its own tale of new money versus old money in the robber baron era. The result is a hit, and The Gilded Age Season 2 has been officially given the green light.
Distractify

Skinny Legend Trixie Mattel Is Renovating a Motel for Her Discovery Plus Series 'Trixie Motel'

Whether you're a diehard RuPaul's Drag Race stan, a certified makeup junkie, or even just a casual viewer of her and Katya Zamolodchikova's bonkers green screen web series, you probably know of drag queen Trixie Mattel. In fact, with so many projects under her cinched belt, it's hard to not know who she is. But, for those living under a pop culture rock, Trixie is the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 3, the founder and CEO of Trixie Cosmetics, and a judge on Queen of the Universe. She's also a podcaster, YouTuber, and web series star to boot.
