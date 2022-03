Joe Root believes he has plenty left in the tank as England captain as he looks to lift his side out of the doldrums in the West Indies.Root has held the job for almost five years since picking up the baton from Sir Alastair Cook and has led the Test side on 61 occasions, more than any of his predecessors.But after helming a dire Ashes campaign in Australia this winter, with a 4-0 scoreline fairly reflecting the gulf between the rivals, his role was one of many in the spotlight.Despite a backroom clear-out that accounted for head coach Chris Silverwood,...

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO