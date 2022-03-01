ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden addresses the nation

By Abbey Monsour and Julius Lasin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address. Russia's massive convoy of tanks and vehicles appears to stall. And the invasion of Ukraine is bringing a unity to Europe that hasn't been seen in decades.

👋 It's Abbey and Julius with the news you need to know Thursday.

But first, several cute friends! 🐱🐶 Brighten up your day by checking out these pictures of adorable dogs and cats.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here .

President Biden delivers first State of the Union address

President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address to a nation eager to move on from the deadly coronavirus pandemic but worrying over inflation and conflict with Russia. The president kicked off his speech strongly condemning Russia for its "unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine, including closing off U.S. airspace to Russian planes. Biden asked Republicans to stop using the COVID pandemic as a "partisan dividing line" – and to lower the temperature on a whole host of important issues, calling for bringing COVID-19-related shutdowns of schools and businesses to an end as the country moves into a new phase of living with the pandemic. Read the latest updates here .

  • Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds , who took office in 2017 as the first female governor of Iowa, delivered the GOP rebuttal to the State of the Union . During the pandemic, she made a name for herself by bucking the policies Biden’s administration has championed, while her state has maintained a death rate slightly below the national average.
  • Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the first Muslim woman to serve in the Michigan Legislature, spoke on behalf of the independent Working Families Party . The Working Families Party is a left-leaning political party independent of the main parties. The party has supported challengers to incumbent Democrats and has endorsed Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7JWf_0eSqzLZ300
President Joe Biden, in front of Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, addresses a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2021. Doug Mills/Pool photo

Russia's 40-mile convoy slows; 11 people killed in rocket strike in Ukraine

A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and vehicles appeared to bog down on its push toward the capital of Kyiv on Tuesday while residential areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, were pounded by Russian shells. The Russian military advance drew within 15 miles of Kyiv’s center amid signs that troops are running out of gas and food, a senior U.S. Defense Department official said. Although Ukrainian resistance has helped stymie the advance, it is possible Russia is pausing to regroup and reassess, according to the official.

In Kharkiv, at least 11 people were killed and 35 wounded in a rocket strike, Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he believes Russian shelling of civilian areas is an attempt to pressure Ukraine to make concessions. No deal can be reached “when one side is hitting another with rocket artillery,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GV2U8_0eSqzLZ300
A military facility was destroyed by shelling in the city of Brovary outside Kyiv on March 1. GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today .

Russian invasion of Ukraine builds unexpected European unity vs. Putin

In a matter of days, Russian President Vladimir Putin has changed a lot of people's minds – against himself and Russia. Germany shattered decades of pacifism. Sweden and Switzerland abandoned their notions of neutrality by acting in concert to punish Putin for his invasion of Ukraine. The result is an aggressive Western European unity not seen since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Though U.S. and EU officials applaud such solidarity in the face of Russian aggression, a more muscular and unified Europe brings risks of expanded violence – including nuclear threats from Putin as he is cut off from the global economy.

How New England caught the COVID-19 deaths much of the country missed

Experts suggest COVID-19 deaths in the USA have been undercounted by more than 100,000. An analysis shows how New England emerged as a positive anomaly in reporting accuracy, catching many of the deaths other states missed. Across the region, excess deaths during the pandemic are almost completely accounted for by official COVID-19 deaths, according to our analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mortality data and expected death models developed by demographers at Boston University. In other parts of the country, these deaths were missed or certified incorrectly as other causes. The difference between New England and many other parts of the country is that spikes in deaths during the pandemic align with COVID-19 death totals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axiVh_0eSqzLZ300
Dr. Larissa Lucas administered vaccines at Rosewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Peabody, Mass. David Sokol

Real quick

Happy Fastnacht Day! What to know about the doughnut-eating day

March 1 marks Mardi Gras, National Pancake Day and in Pennsylvania, it's also Fastnacht Day or Fat Tuesday. The tradition of making these often doughy delights on what's also known as Shrove Tuesday began with the need to use up all the sugar, butter, lard and sometimes mashed potatoes in the house before the start of Lent. The result: an often yeast-raised potato pastry that is deep-fried like a doughnut. In many cultures worldwide, this holiday became a day to overindulge. Case in point: In Iceland, they refer to it as "Bursting Day."

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for The Short List newsletter here .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden addresses the nation

Comments / 19

chaos442
6d ago

he actually said control the boarder, fund the police and didn't know its Ukrainian and not Iranian. yeah, wow

Reply
3
Related
Fox News

MSNBC's Chuck Todd: Voters who believe Putin wouldn't have invaded Ukraine under Trump aren't based on 'logic'

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd suggested that voters are wrong to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if President Trump was still in office. With Russia launching its attacks on Ukraine, many of President Biden's critics have alleged that such an invasion would not have occurred under the Trump presidency, pointing to the aggression Putin took under Presidents George W. Bush and Obama with the 2008 invasion of Georgia and the 2014 annexation of Crimea while making no similar moves during the past administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#European Union#Ukraine#Russian#Republicans#Covid#Gop#The State Of The Union#Democratic#Muslim#The Michigan Legislature#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

407K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy