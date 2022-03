Q: Hello Ira, you mentioned that it would be nice if we had another veteran point guard. Do you see the Heat signing one for our last roster spot? Mario Chalmers and Brandon Knight are available. There is also Dru Smith, who I thought did just fine in summer league. — Miles, Indiana. A: First, keep in mind the suggestion for adding another veteran point guard has practically been cut-and-paste ...

NBA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO