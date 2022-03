When comedians begin to address things in their routines, it often indicates that the issue has struck a cultural nerve. Such is the case with the current political wedge issue of Critical Race Theory (CRT). In the premier episode for the ninth season of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, the show’s host – John Oliver defined CRT as “a body of legal scholarship that began in the 1970s that attempted to understand why racism and inequality persisted after the civil rights movement”. Oliver went on to state that the issue was “manufactured” and asserted that CRT is not taught in classrooms across the nation.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO