Mike McDaniel shares how he wants his tenure with the Dolphins to be viewed when it's over

New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has always had high aspirations. That was clear when his resume surfaced from when he was first trying to get his foot in the door in the NFL, and he said that his goal was to be a Hall of Fame coach.

For the first time in his career, McDaniel has control of a team that’s his own. There isn’t a Mike or Kyle Shanahan looking over his shoulder to check his work. That has to be an amazing feeling after working to reach this level for 17 years.

Combine those facts with his infectious personality, and it’s not all that surprising to hear what the coach hopes people say about his tenure with the Dolphins when it’s over in the future.

“And I quote, ‘Wow, that was better than I could have expected,'” McDaniel said during a question-and-answer interview with the Palm Beach Post.

In just a few short weeks as the head coach of the Dolphins, he’s already shown that he’s always willing to throw in a little line to make everyone laugh. At the same time, you know he wants to bring a Lombardi Trophy to this organization more than anything.