ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike McDaniel shares how he wants his tenure with the Dolphins to be viewed when it's over

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHDyK_0eSqxbQ900

New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has always had high aspirations. That was clear when his resume surfaced from when he was first trying to get his foot in the door in the NFL, and he said that his goal was to be a Hall of Fame coach.

For the first time in his career, McDaniel has control of a team that’s his own. There isn’t a Mike or Kyle Shanahan looking over his shoulder to check his work. That has to be an amazing feeling after working to reach this level for 17 years.

Combine those facts with his infectious personality, and it’s not all that surprising to hear what the coach hopes people say about his tenure with the Dolphins when it’s over in the future.

“And I quote, ‘Wow, that was better than I could have expected,'” McDaniel said during a question-and-answer interview with the Palm Beach Post.

In just a few short weeks as the head coach of the Dolphins, he’s already shown that he’s always willing to throw in a little line to make everyone laugh. At the same time, you know he wants to bring a Lombardi Trophy to this organization more than anything.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Ex-NFL Exec Believes Rob Gronkowski Joining This Team Is ‘No-Brainer’

Rob Gronkowski, unlike Tom Brady, has the luxury of hand-picking his next team should he want to prolong his NFL career. Mike Tannenbaum believes the future Hall of Fame tight end should return to where his football journey began: Western New York. A report from The Athletic on Wednesday indicated...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Gronkowski reportedly drawing interest from rival AFC team

It won’t be Tom Brady, but one AFC rival may be giving Rob Gronkowski the chance to catch passes from another pretty darn good quarterback. Tim Graham of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills are interested in signing the veteran tight end as another weapon for Josh Allen. Graham adds that the Bills spoke with Gronkowski, a native of Amherst, N.Y., last spring before he re-signed with Tampa Bay on a one-year deal.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Denver Channel

NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested, charged with domestic violence

NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the NFL that Peterson was arrested after a plane departing LAX for Houston on Sunday morning was forced to return to the gate amid an "alleged verbal and physical altercation" between a male suspect and a female victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Hall Of Fame#American Football#The Palm Beach Post
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Tom Brady And Gisele Had 1 “Painful” Issue In Marriage

Happy anniversary, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. The legendary couple celebrated their wedding anniversary this weekend. The iconic NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife celebrated anniversary No. 13 this week. Both Tom and Gisele shared posts on Instagram. While things look picture perfect for Tom and Gisele, that has not...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

ESPN Predicts Where Russell Wilson Will Play Next Season

The Seattle Seahawks did their best to dispel the Russell Wilson trade rumors at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday afternoon. Wilson, one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League, has been mentioned in trade rumors for about a year now. While a trade remains possible, the Seahawks...
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Patrick Mahomes Trade? Did Washington Commanders Really Call Chiefs?

When Washington Commanders boss Ron Rivera says his club is in search of a superstar upgrade at quarterback, he is apparently not exaggerating. The Kansas City Chiefs won’t be trading Patrick Mahomes, obviously, but according to the headlines that have Washington "inquiring about trades for 42 different NFL QBs,'' it seems your favorite team did call about the idea … just in case.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

A Potential Landing Spot Emerges For WR Amari Cooper

On Friday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Dallas Cowboys are expected to release star wide receiver Amari Cooper. It didn’t take long for a potential landing spot to emerge for the veteran wideout. That would happen to be the New England Patriots. “Cowboys are ‘likely’ to...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree was arrested for attacking a Walgreens employee

Imagine going to Walgreens to purchase something and getting into an altercation with an employee. Well, that is what happened to Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree. According to TMZ Sports Dupree turned himself in for booking after he was cited for his alleged role in a January altercation at a Walgreens.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Prominent Tight End Wants To Play With Joe Burrow

All it took was one full season from Joe Burrow for him to turn Cincinnati into an appealing destination for free agents. According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, an agent for a prominent free-agent tight end said their client wants to team up with Burrow next season. “Completely...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
SB Nation

Amari Cooper will be cut, and these 4 teams can use him

The Cowboys are on the verge of the unthinkable: Cutting Amari Cooper. All signs are pointing to Dallas moving on, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter expecting the release to come before the start of the league’s new year, as Cooper is due $20M shortly after. Releasing Cooper will be...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy