It's safe to say Stellantis' "Dare Forward 2030" strategic plan presentation is jam-packed with tidbits. We've learned the European side of the automotive conglomerate will abandon combustion engines in passenger cars by 2030. The EV mix in the United States will reach 50 percent in eight years from now. In addition, CEO Carlos Tavares mentioned the muscle car Dodge is working on for 2024 will "make a sound that you cannot imagine."

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO