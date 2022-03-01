ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Is Virgin Galactic A Buy After Opening Spaceflight Ticket Window?

By The Value Pendulum
Seekingalpha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Galactic's shares went up by +17.4% in the three trading days post-results release, as the company's robust cash position and reservation backlog growth were viewed positively by the market. Elevator Pitch. I rate Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.'s (SPCE) shares as a Hold. I previously wrote about SPCE in...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Virgin Galactic Shares Are Rocketing Higher Today

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings results, issued guidance and confirmed that its commercial service remains on track to launch this year. Virgin Galactic reported quarterly revenue of $141,000, which came in below the estimate of $330,000. The space...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Virgin Galactic Hldgs

TODAY ONLY! Get 2 Winning Bear Market Beating Options Trade Ideas Straight to your Inbox & SMS for 40% off with our annual membership + a special bonus for the next 10 customers! Click Here to Get These Trades Now!. Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaceflight#Ticket Sales#S P Capital Iq#Elevator Pitch#Hold#Spce Stock
NBC Los Angeles

Cramer's Lightning Round: Virgin Galactic Is Not an ‘Investable Frontier'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Freeport-McMoRan Inc: "It's still incredibly cheap ... Copper hit an all-time high today and these guys have great assets. I think you've really got game with that one."
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Virgin Galactic Stock: Can It Reach For The Stars?

Virgin Galactic reported its Q4 of FY12/2021 today after the bell. DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Benzinga

Looking Into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's Recent Short Interest

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (NYSE:SPCE) short percent of float has risen 35.02% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 43.94 million shares sold short, which is 21.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
INDUSTRY
Space.com

Virgin Galactic plans to start flying paying customers this year

Virgin Galactic's suborbital spaceliner is grounded at the moment, but the company is confident it'll be fully up and running by the end of the year. Virgin Galactic flies people and payloads to suborbital space using an air-launch strategy: A carrier plane called VMS Eve drops the six-passenger, two-pilot VSS Unity space plane at an altitude of about 50,000 feet (15,000 meters). Unity then fires up its onboard rocket motor, making its own way to the final frontier before cruising back home to Spaceport America, Virgin Galactic's launch site near Las Cruces, New Mexico.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Benzinga

Thinking About Buying Stock In Alibaba, Virgin Galactic Or Teladoc Health?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends. Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA), Virgin...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

SPCE Stock Up 4% in Pre-market, Virgin Galactic Publishes Q4 2021 Results, Recommences Ticket Sales

Virgin Galactic said earlier that the ramp-up of astronaut service would determine a favorable profit. American spaceflight company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) has announced mixed results for its fourth quarter (Q4) after the relaunch of its tickets sales earlier this month. The company recommenced the sales of tickets on the 16th of February. Flight analysts have requested a complete overhaul of the flight itinerary.
MARKETS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Palo Alto Networks, Virgin Galactic & More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:. Palo Alto Networks — Shares of the cybersecurity company gained 6% during extended trading Tuesday following Palo Alto's second-quarter earnings report. The company earned $1.74 per share excluding items on $1.32 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.65 per share on $1.28 billion in revenue.
STOCKS
CNET

Land Rover Is Sending an Owner to Space With Virgin Galactic

Land Rover is teaming up with Virgin Galactic for the Adventure of a Lifetime sweepstakes, which will see one lucky Land Rover owner literally fly to space at some point in the near future. Anyone who currently owns a Land Rover can register online by submitting their vehicle's VIN and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheDailyBeast

Former Virgin Galactic Chairman Accused of Insider Sale of Shares Worth $315M

A Virgin Galactic shareholder’s lawsuit against Chamath Palihapitiya alleges that the former chairman of the space tourism company leveraged his position to sell 10 million shares for $315 million before quitting the board last month. Virgin Galactic began trading in 2019 after it merged with Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Hedosophia. The complaint, filed in federal court, alleges that Virgin Galactic directors and officers had long been aware of defects in their spacecraft before the problems became public knowledge last year. The lawsuit also claims that founder Richard Branson nabbed $301 million by ridding himself of his shares while the stock price was “artificially inflated.”
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy