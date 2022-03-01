ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Swayman Has Embraced Opportunity Since Return to Boston

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstead, the 23-year-old made the trek down I-95 and went to work, arriving every day with a smile on his face and a determination to make his way back to Boston as soon as possible. "He's always been a guy that comes to the rink every day with a...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

Craig Smith’s hat trick lifts Bruins over Vegas

Hockey can be a humbling game, as the saying goes. It can also hold the promise of redemption, and that’s what Craig Smith found Thursday night in Vegas. Smith’s late gaffe in Anaheim led to a 4-3 loss on Tuesday, but the snake-bitten veteran broke out in a huge way on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, notching a hat trick in the B’s impressive 5-2 victory over the Golden Knights.
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'TOUGH GAME'

"We didn't play our best hockey there. We were, I guess, a little sloppy; didn't come out strong. But it was good we did get a point there." "It's OK, right? I want to be one of those guys that help the team in any way possible. Just going out there every game, playing with good players. Just trying to work hard, do the right things, and right now, pucks are going in for me."
NHL
NHL

Recap: Hat trick performance from Robertson caps off 4-3 OT win over Jets

Playing in his 100th career NHL game, the 23-year-old delivers the finest performance of his career to lift Dallas into the first wild card. On a milestone night, Jason Robertson went full prestige mode. In his 100th career NHL game, the 23-year-old forward recorded his first career hat trick, including...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANADIENS

FLAMES (32-14-6) vs. CANADIENS (13-34-7) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (67) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (28) Canadiens:. Points - Nick Suzuki (34) Goals - Josh Anderson...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Lazar
Boston

3 takeaways from the Bruins’ frustrating loss to the Ducks

Here's what we learned following Boston's 4-3 loss Tuesday night at Honda Center. The Boston Bruins waddled through self-inflicted wounds in the opening 20 minutes of play against the Anaheim Ducks. Then they battled back from a 3-1 deficit and evened things up behind Brandon Carlo’s second-period marker and David Pastrnak’s third-period equalizer.
NHL
NHL

Official Stars podcast: Why Dallas should be called a true hockey town

This week, Stars president and CEO Brad Alberts joins host Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and Mike Heika to discuss why Dallas, after big events such as the 2020 Winter Classic, should be considered a hockey town. March 2, 2022. This week, Stars president and CEO Brad Alberts joins host Daryl "Razor"...
NHL
NHL

Three Thoughts: Sens see lead disappear in physical clash with Bolts

The Ottawa Senators five-game road trip started off on the wrong foot in a 5-2 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday. Last night's contest was a physical affair while Tim Stützle had a tremendous night in the faceoff circle, as Three Thoughts examines. Physical affair in Tampa. Tuesday...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The P Bruins
NHL

MTL@CGY: What you need to know

CALGARY -- Following a first loss in six games on Tuesday, the Canadiens will look to start a new win streak in Calgary on Thursday. Interim head coach Martin St-Louis saw his squad's run come to an end in Winnipeg in a wild game that featured a seven-goal first period, a Josh Anderson hat trick, and a penalty shot.
NHL
NHL

Preds Official Podcast: What A Week and 2,500 Games

Predators Head Equipment Manager Pete Rogers Joins the Show to Celebrate Working His 2,500th Professional Hockey Game; the Preds Get Back to Work Following the Stadium Series in Nashville. March 4, 2022. The 2022 NHL Stadium Series has concluded, and the city of Nashville won the week. Take one final...
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Re-Assign Alec Regula

Defenseman has played four games with Blackhawks this season. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned defenseman Alec Regula to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Chicago hosts the Edmonton Oilers tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen locally...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

How Zdeno Chara Reportedly Views Islanders Future As NHL Trade Deadline Nears

Many will understand if Zdeno Chara would rather stay put. The New York Islanders defenseman hasn’t requested a trade and intends to remain with the team for the rest of the season, according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. The struggling Islanders are expected to be sellers ahead of the March 21 NHL trade deadline, and contending teams reportedly are checking in on Chara’s availability as a potential reinforcement for the Stanley Cup playoffs.
NHL
NHL

Nash's impact lives on even among younger generations

Almost 10 years since he last played for the Blue Jackets, Nash remains an inspiration. Grace Weidenhamer is the Blue Jackets journalism intern for the 2021-22 season and a junior at Otterbein University. When Rick Nash became the first overall pick in the 2002 NHL draft at only 18 years...
NHL
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning vs. Penguins

The Lightning open a home back-to-back on Thursday night with the third and final regular season matchup versus the Penguins. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play. Where to stream it: Bally Sports App, ESPN+
NHL
NHL

Detroit assigns Riley Barber to Grand Rapids

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today removed left wing Riley Barber from injured reserve and assigned him to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Barber, 28, joined the organization when he signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings prior the 2020-21 season and made his Red Wings debut on Dec. 18 vs. New Jersey. Barber has appeared in 55 games with the Griffins over the last two seasons, totaling 53 points (28-25-53) and 36 penalty minutes. Last season, he was named to the Central Division All-Star Team after leading Grand Rapids with 20 goals and 34 points in 32 games. The Pittsburgh, Penn., native is a veteran of 338 AHL games, posting 270 points (134-136-270) and 240 penalty minutes over seven seasons with the Hershey Bears, Laval Rocket, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Griffins. Barber previously saw NHL action with the Washington Capitals (2016-17) and Montreal Canadiens (2019-20), picking up two penalty minutes in 12 games. The 6-foot, 190-pound winger also has 15 points (5-10-15) in 38 career AHL postseason games.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy