Psaki confirms Biden will NOT be wearing a mask when he walks into the State of the Union and doubles down on refusing claims guidance was changed to coincide with pivotal speech

President Biden will not be wearing a mask to the State of the Union, his first time going bare-faced in a crowded indoor space since the White House dropped its mask requirement on Tuesday.

'The president's not going to wear a mask tonight. But it's different depending on the part of the country,' White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Ahead of President Biden's State of the Union, the Centers for Disease Control altered guidelines Friday to say that masks are no longer needed in low- and medium-risk areas, including Washington, D.C.

The House of Representatives' attending physician declared Sunday that masks were optional, but the White House waited two more days.

Fox News' Bill Hemmer asked Psaki: 'What changed in the science yesterday, Monday, as opposed to a week ago Monday?'

'It wasn't actually yesterday, Bill,' she answered. 'What the CDC did is they put out guidance last Friday that identified recommendations depending on what the hospitalization rates are in your part of the country.

'The president's not going to wear a mask tonight. But it's different depending on the part of the country,' White House press secretary Jen Psaki said

Ahead of President Biden's State of the Union, the Centers for Disease Control altered guidelines Friday to say that masks are no longer needed in low- and medium-risk areas, including Washington, D.C.

The State of the Union requires lawmakers to be tested for Covid-19 before attending the address

'We're currently in a part of the country — in Washington, DC — where it's very low, the rates. So … the recommendation is not to wear masks, so we're not wearing masks at the White House.'

But after Covid cases remained low in the nation's capital, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced before the CDC's new guidance that the city's mask mandate would end March 1.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC on Tuesday that she would not be wearing a mask to the speech either.

'If I had little children or if I were around little grandchildren, I would because some of them would not be vaccinated,' the California Democrat said.

The State of the Union requires lawmakers to be tested for Covid-19 before attending the address.

Four Democratic lawmakers are skipping out out after they tested positive Tuesday morning, and GOP Sen. Marco Rubio said he would be skipping out on the speech over the testing requirement.

'I don’t have time to go take a COVID test today. I only take a test if I’m sick,' Rubio told reporters on Monday, according to HuffPost.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton is also skipping Tuesday evening's event.

Rubio's fellow Florida Senator Rick Scott said he would decide today whether to attend Biden's big speech.

'I haven’t made a final decision on it,' Scott told radio station News Talk 101, according to Florida Politics.

On the House side, five Republicans said they're boycotting: Rep. Chip Roy of Texas; Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia; Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois; Rep. Bob Good of Virginia; and Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana.