Psaki confirms Biden will NOT be wearing a mask when he walks into the State of the Union and doubles down on refusing claims guidance was changed to coincide with pivotal speech

By Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 7 days ago

President Biden will not be wearing a mask to the State of the Union, his first time going bare-faced in a crowded indoor space since the White House dropped its mask requirement on Tuesday.

'The president's not going to wear a mask tonight. But it's different depending on the part of the country,' White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Ahead of President Biden's State of the Union, the Centers for Disease Control altered guidelines Friday to say that masks are no longer needed in low- and medium-risk areas, including Washington, D.C.

The House of Representatives' attending physician declared Sunday that masks were optional, but the White House waited two more days.

Fox News' Bill Hemmer asked Psaki: 'What changed in the science yesterday, Monday, as opposed to a week ago Monday?'

'It wasn't actually yesterday, Bill,' she answered. 'What the CDC did is they put out guidance last Friday that identified recommendations depending on what the hospitalization rates are in your part of the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBvO2_0eSqwPO000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZ4ru_0eSqwPO000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQHdb_0eSqwPO000
'We're currently in a part of the country — in Washington, DC — where it's very low, the rates. So … the recommendation is not to wear masks, so we're not wearing masks at the White House.'

But after Covid cases remained low in the nation's capital, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced before the CDC's new guidance that the city's mask mandate would end March 1.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC on Tuesday that she would not be wearing a mask to the speech either.

'If I had little children or if I were around little grandchildren, I would because some of them would not be vaccinated,' the California Democrat said.

The State of the Union requires lawmakers to be tested for Covid-19 before attending the address.

Four Democratic lawmakers are skipping out out after they tested positive Tuesday morning, and GOP Sen. Marco Rubio said he would be skipping out on the speech over the testing requirement.

'I don’t have time to go take a COVID test today. I only take a test if I’m sick,' Rubio told reporters on Monday, according to HuffPost.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton is also skipping Tuesday evening's event.

Rubio's fellow Florida Senator Rick Scott said he would decide today whether to attend Biden's big speech.

'I haven’t made a final decision on it,' Scott told radio station News Talk 101, according to Florida Politics.

On the House side, five Republicans said they're boycotting: Rep. Chip Roy of Texas; Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia; Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois; Rep. Bob Good of Virginia; and Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana.

Daily Mail

'You do not have to wear those masks. This is ridiculous': Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls out 'COVID theater' when encountering masked students - then says he fell asleep during Biden's State of the Union

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hassled a group of college students for wearing masks and said he snoozed through President Joe Biden's State of the Union during an appearance in Tampa Wednesday. Video footage shows the Republican governor instructing University of South Florida students to take off their masks as he...
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
Fox News

MSNBC's Chuck Todd: Voters who believe Putin wouldn't have invaded Ukraine under Trump aren't based on 'logic'

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd suggested that voters are wrong to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if President Trump was still in office. With Russia launching its attacks on Ukraine, many of President Biden's critics have alleged that such an invasion would not have occurred under the Trump presidency, pointing to the aggression Putin took under Presidents George W. Bush and Obama with the 2008 invasion of Georgia and the 2014 annexation of Crimea while making no similar moves during the past administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
