Business

Big Ridge Completes Sale of Ontario Properties

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) (OTCQB: ALVLF) ("Big Ridge") announces the closing of the sale of its 100% owned Ontario mining properties to Caprock...

www.streetinsider.com

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Complete loss of retail sale firewood in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Firewood was lost in a Grand Island fire Monday afternoon. Grand Island Fire Department Operations Chief Tim Hiemer said a call for a fire came in just after 3:30 p.m. for a temporary tent structure and bundles of firewood at 321 N Cherokee. Hiemer said that...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
BBC

Stamps price increases in the Republic of Ireland

The price of a national postage stamp in the Republic of Ireland has increased by 15 cents, bringing the cost of posting a standard letter within the country to €1.25 (£1.04). The cost of posting a letter abroad also increased on Tuesday, rising 20% to €2.20. An...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia-owned SCF oil tankers rerouting from Canada, returning to Russia

HOUSTON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two oil tankers owned and managed by Sovcomflot, the Russian maritime and freight shipping company blacklisted by the United States last week, are rerouting from their Canadian destinations, while a third is returning to Russia after discharging, according to tracking data and marine sources. The two tankers...
WORLD
CBS DFW

Walmart Lowering Fees On Money Transfers To Mexico

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Walmart is lowering some of its fees, making it cheaper for customers to send money to Mexico. Customers can now send money from any Walmart store in the U.S. to any Walmart store in Mexico for as little as $2.50 per transaction. The new fees are only good through the Walmart2Walmart money transfer program. Walmart says the new low fee marks a milestone as the retailer ‘remains committed to providing more inclusive and affordable financial solutions for all customers’. “Our low-fee strategy demonstrates our commitment to continue improving the financial well-being of our customers around the world,” said Julia Unger, vice president, Walmart Financial Services. The original Walmart2Walmart money transfer service between the U.S. and Mexico was launched in 2016
ECONOMY
Benzinga

EuroDry Enters New Charter For M/V Molyvos Luck Vessel

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ: EDRY) entered a new time charter contract for the 2014-built M/V Molyvos Luck vessel, for a period of a minimum of eleven and a maximum of thirteen months, at a daily rate of $25,750. The company expects the new rate to commence in early May 2022. Aristides...
ECONOMY
SacopeeValleyNews

Porter Notice of Tax Acquired Property Sale

The Town of Porter is accepting bids for the purchase of the municipality's interest in tax ac- quired properties. Each bid must be accompanied by a completed bid sheet available on their. website (www.portermaine.org), at the Town Office, or by email. Each bid must be in a sealed. envelope marked...
PORTER, ME

