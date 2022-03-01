Big Ridge Completes Sale of Ontario Properties

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Walmart is lowering some of its fees, making it cheaper for customers to send money to Mexico. Customers can now send money from any Walmart store in the U.S. to any Walmart store in Mexico for as little as $2.50 per transaction. The new fees are only good through the Walmart2Walmart money transfer program. Walmart says the new low fee marks a milestone as the retailer ‘remains committed to providing more inclusive and affordable financial solutions for all customers’. “Our low-fee strategy demonstrates our commitment to continue improving the financial well-being of our customers around the world,” said Julia Unger, vice president, Walmart Financial Services. The original Walmart2Walmart money transfer service between the U.S. and Mexico was launched in 2016

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO