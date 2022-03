Click here to read the full article. Dominican filmmaker Jose Maria Cabral has shared the trailer to his eighth feature, “Parsley,” with Variety ahead of its world premiere at the Miami Int’l Film Festival. New York-based Visit Films is handling world sales rights on the drama. As in his Sundance title “Woodpeckers” (“Carpinteros”) and his more recent films, Cabral trains his lens on the marginalized in his country. “Parsley” (“Perejil”) is based on the 1937 Perejil Massacre when Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo ordered the execution of Haitian communities on the country’s border with Haiti. In some cases, soldiers verified the person’s Haitian roots by how they...

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO