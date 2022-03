SOFI has been one of my highest conviction companies for the rest of this decade and I am ecstatic for their future. On February 14th, I wrote an article outlining why short-sellers should be worried going into SoFi Technologies (SOFI) 2021 Q4 and Year-End results. At the time of publication, 95.41 million shares of SOFI were sold short, which correlated to 16.9% of the float. Instead of exiting their position, short interest in SOFI rose 6.1% to 101.25 million shares as 18.2% of the float was sold short on 2/15/22. It will get interesting because short sellers have been betting against the wrong company. Currently, shares of SOFI are up over 16% after hours as shares have exceeded $13. SOFI had a lot of momentum rolling into the quarter regardless of its declining share price.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO