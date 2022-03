In the next installment of the LBL Wildlife Report, Tracy Ross speaks to Woodlands Nature Station’s education coordinator Shannon Brockway about sandhill cranes. Out of all the crane species, the most common in the United States is the sandhill crane. It has a gray color with distinct necks, legs, and beaks. “They look like wetland birds when you think of birds that are wading in the water,” Brockway begins. Another characteristic of sandhill cranes (and all other crane species) is a patch of red on adults’ heads.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO