Researchers in Japan have begun tests on a 300 year-old “mermaid mummy” to try and trace it’s origin. The bizarre-looking object, which may have been produced as an item for export to Europe, is believed to date from the early 1700s. It measures 30 centimetres-long and, with a tail and hands raised to its screaming face.It has been preserved in a box at a temple in Okayama prefecture, in the southern part of Japan’s Honshu island, but until now its exact origins have remained unknown. The mummified object, which appears to have nails and teeth, hair on its head and...

SCIENCE ・ 23 HOURS AGO