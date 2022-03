Elden Ring players need to upgrade their weapons to survive in the Lands Between. Other than equipping Ashes of War, you can use smithing stones to upgrade your favorite weapon’s overall damage. However, there are several schools of thought in play when upgrading weapons. Some weapons require different kinds of smithing stones, whereas others require different tiers of smithing stones. Furthermore, you can only upgrade weapons on your own up to a certain point. Then you’ll have to bring them to Roundtable Hold and talk with Smithing Master Hewg.

