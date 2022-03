On top of announcing a brand-new lineup of titles joining PC Game Pass for March 2022, Microsoft has revealed which games are set to leave the service soon as well. Leaving PC Game Pass this March, unfortunately, will be NieR:Automata, Phogs!, Torchlight III and The Surge 2. As such, the same promotion applies where if game pass members find that they want to keep any of these titles in their personal game libraries, they can use their membership discounts to save up to 20% on them before they go.

