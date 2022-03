One of those Wheel of Fortune contestants explained what happened with that weird failed puzzle solve this week. Christopher Coleman, one of the people feeling the heat on social media, talked to TMZ about how it all went down. The game show contestant says that all of them knew the answer, but the pressure just got to all of them. Coleman specifically referenced how he had heard the phrase "Another Feather In Your Cap" when he was a young person. But, it's been 30 years since that moment. Perfectly understandable, but still a magnet for jokes on Twitter and Facebook. Game show discussion at home is hardly new. However, some fans watching at home felt like the ridicule went too far. Check out what the contestant had to say down below.

TV SHOWS ・ 12 HOURS AGO