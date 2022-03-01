Sioux City's Cone Park closed for the season

The House passed a sweeping $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package on Wednesday night to fund the government, hours after lawmakers scrapped billions in funding to combat the COVID-19 pandemic amid resistance from Democrats upset about plans to yank already allocated relief from states. The last-minute revolt over the COVID-19 funding...
The Biden administration has rejected a plan to give Polish jets to Ukraine, saying it risked setting off a wider war with Russia. The decision comes after Poland offered to transfer MiG-29s to a U.S. Air Force base in Germany. David Martin has the details.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency that urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should jump in and create its own digital currency. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the effort would “promote a fairer, more...
WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans are championing President Joe Biden’s decision to ban Russian oil imports to the U.S., a highly anticipated move that could continue to push gas prices to record highs. But in the same breath, GOP leaders — eager to win back the House and the...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers followed through Wednesday on their threat to seek a criminal investigation of Amazon, asking the Justice Department to investigate whether the tech giant and senior executives obstructed Congress or violated other federal laws in testimony on its competition practices. The House Judiciary Committee escalated the...
The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died, two months after the groundbreaking experiment, the Maryland hospital that performed the surgery announced Wednesday. David Bennett, 57, died Tuesday at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Doctors didn’t give an exact cause of death, saying only...
New York (CNN Business) — Bob Chapek, Disney's CEO, was criticized Monday for speaking out about — but not directly condemning — Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill, with some feeling that Disney's statement fell short. On Wednesday, Chapek agreed with the criticism. "I understand our original...
WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's strategy in grappling with the domestic fallout from gasoline price increases is for Americans to direct their anger at one man: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden and his administration have coalesced around the phrase "Putin price hike" to describe the energy inflation...
IRPIN, Ukraine — Hundreds of Ukrainians living in towns occupied by Russian troops on the outskirts of Kyiv fled Wednesday. Streams of cars -- some fixed with white flags -- filed down the road, joined by lines of yellow buses marked with red crosses. The Interior Ministry said about...
Washington — Stephen Miller, who served as a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, is suing the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol in an effort to block enforcement of a subpoena for his cell phone records. Miller's complaint, filed with the...
