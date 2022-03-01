Weaponize toilets in Valve's hilarious short game Aperture Desk Job

A modular, organized, robust desk that fully complements your gaming setup without breaking your bank… and yes, it comes in all-black too. Say hello to the Bifrost – you may be aware of the term from the Thor movies, used to describe an intergalactic portal/bridge that allowed the demigods to travel between Asgard and Midgard. However, this Bifrost is a little different. Think of it less as a bridge and more as a platform that supports your state-of-the-art gaming gear. Designed to be sturdy enough to hold multiple monitors and complicated rigs, while effortlessly concealing all the cables to give you a clean game-space, the Bifrost is a mammoth of a 63-inch tabletop surface that can comfortably hold up to two 27″ monitors on it, along with enough space for a mid-tower desktop, your gaming peripherals, and any other items you’d customize your gaming table with. Moreover, the desk even comes with a large D-board for a backplate, allowing you to mount shelves, stands, planters, headphones, consoles, live-streaming cameras, or even monitors up to 15.2 lbs. In short, whether you want your workspace to be as minimalist as Dave2D’s, or as pimped out as Linus Tech Tips’, the Bifrost has you comfortably sorted.

