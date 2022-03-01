Exclusive: Kohl's CEO Gass expands on limited comments to analysts about activist shareholder criticisms

The third Milwaukee Founder/Fest event will be March 24 at the Eagleknit Innovation Hub in Walker's Point, the startup founder group announced Wednesday. New this time, the group will award more than $2,500 to one participating startup founder that attendees will vote on. It will cost $10 per ballot and attendees can only vote once, Milwaukee Founder/Fest organizer Jeremy Fojut said. The winning founder will get $2,500 plus all of the money raised from the ballot sales.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO