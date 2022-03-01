ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-NFL Player on Aaron Rodgers' Future With Packers: "He's Out of There"

By Wil Leitner
 7 days ago

Colin Cowherd: “If I ask you today, 'is Aaron Rodgers staying or is he leaving?', what is your answer?”

TJ Houshmandzadeh: “DEUCES, he’s leaving, he’s out of there. When he did what he did [his recent 'Thank You' post on Instagram] , that was his way of saying ‘Thank you, I enjoyed our professional relationship, I enjoyed our friendship, all good things must come to an end, and I want to put this out there to show you guys how much I appreciated that brotherhood that we had.’ I believe he has played his last snap with the Green Bay Packers. Where does he go? I truly think Denver. I just don’t see them hiring [Nathaniel] Hackett without it being a great chance of Aaron Rodgers being a Denver Bronco. It’s run its course. Number one seed the last two years and you’re knocked out in your first playoff game [*second game in 2020*]. He’s really, really good in the regular season, and then for some reason in the playoffs – I don’t know if he tries to play too perfect of a game that he overthinks it – but Aaron Rodgers is done I believe as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.” (Full Segment Above)

Listen to former NFL Pro Bowl receiver TJ Houshmandzadeh join The Herd with Colin Cowherd to explain why he thinks Aaron Rodgers has played his final game with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers's immediate future is obviously unknown, but this past week Rodgers did share a cryptic ‘Thank You’ message on his Instagram that appeared to recognize all the people in his life that have helped him over the years, something that Houshmandzadeh interpreted as a literal goodbye to the Packers organization.

Check out the segment above as the former Cincinnati Bengals WR details why he thinks Rodgers will be starting for the Denver Broncos next year.

SandraAnn
7d ago

OMG, I am tired of hearing about him. He could really thread that football through the eye of a needle. Something happened, what I don't know. Cry baby, complaining, and needs too much attention. Looks like he turned into a hippie. Maybe a little drug now and then. Get a hair cut, doesn't do well for you. The money part get real. Get rid of him so we can start to build another great team.

