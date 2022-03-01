Paul Simpson delighted with winning return to Carlisle following Rochdale defeat

Paul Simpson was delighted after making a winning return to Brunton Park as resurgent Carlisle made it two wins on the spin with a 2-0 League Two victory over Rochdale.

The Cumbrians have picked up maximum points in Simpson’s two games since returning to try to help the club maintain their proud Football League status.

Omari Patrick, who netted the winner at Leyton Orient on Saturday, opened the scoring in the first half before Tobi Sho-Silva wrapped up the points late on.

Victory saw Carlisle open up a welcome three-point gap over the dreaded trapdoor to non-league football.

“The players showed immense character out there once again,” praised Simpson. “It was a fantastic atmosphere. I’m pleased to be back and I’m delighted with the result.

“I’m enjoying it at the moment, I’m enjoying watching the players going out there and doing their stuff.

“As I said before I’m not sure what’s gone on before, but the players have been brilliant since I’ve come in.

“They have a unity with each other and grinding out results and that’s what football’s about.

“I’m delighted for all the players and all the fans who came out tonight and watched that win.

“It’s another three points. Every point is vital with the situation we’re in.

“I know it’s two wins in a row, but it’s just another three points and that’s the way we have to keep looking at it.”

Rochdale remained in 17th after this disappointing defeat and are seven points above Oldham in 23rd.

And Dale boss Robbie Stockdale said: “It’s a frustrating evening for us. I’m going to sound a bit daft I guess when I say we played quite well.

“People who weren’t here will see the result and think we got beat easily.

“We need a certain reliability to our game, which we are lacking sometimes.

“We felt confident, we’re in good form. But we give a silly free-kick away and a mistake leads to their goal and then they’ve got something to hold onto.

“We’re very disappointed in the result. We can be better in the performance but – all in all – we should be getting something from that game.

“That’s football isn’t it? You need to take your chances when you’re on top.

“Unfortunately we didn’t take the chance and we only have ourselves to blame on that front.

“The first goal isn’t great either and it gives you a mountain to climb.”

