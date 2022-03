Originally Posted On: https://www.mycreditcounselor.net/private-student-loan-default/. If you have private student loans, facing default can be a scary and uncertain proposition – but it doesn’t have to be. Although there are less options than with a federal student loan to get back into good standing, you may have an opportunity to slash your balance by 50% or more with a settlement payoff. There are no widespread private student loan forgiveness programs, and the federal government does not have the authority to enact any for private lenders (whether they have that authority for federal loans is highly debated).

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO