The Department of Homeland Security will allow Ukrainians who are in the United States to remain in the country under a form of humanitarian relief. The relief -- known as Temporary Protected Status -- applies to people who would face extreme hardship if forced to return to homelands devastated by armed conflict or natural disasters, therefore the protections are limited to people already in the United States. The DHS secretary has discretion to designate a country for TPS.

