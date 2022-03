On Tuesday, the House Education Committee voted down four bills that would have repealed or altered the recently enacted law on the Prohibition on Teaching Discrimination. Rep. Charlotte DiLorenzo, D- Newmarket, was the primary sponsor of one of the bills, HB1090, a bill that would have repealed the “divisive concepts” law passed as a trailer to the budget last June. The law is also referred to as HB2 as it was included in that bill.

LAW ・ 11 DAYS AGO