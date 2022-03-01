Luka Doncic on Ja Morant's play this season: MVP level
Q: Did you see Ja Morant’s 50-point game last night and what do you think about what he’s been doing with Memphis? Luka Doncic: “I saw the dunk and the last-second buzzer beater. Amazing. He’s been playing amazing this season, MVP level. Everybody saw this season what he is, and he’s an unbelievable player, unbelievable skills and so fun to watch.”
Source: Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News
Lakers pick up their second and third technical fouls of the first half, after Russ gets T’d up for arguing a no call when Luka blocked his layup attempt and then Frank Vogel gets a tech for going at the ref too. – 11:08 PM
Another NBA Courtside stat: That was Doncic’s 100th career block. He’ll probably start wagging his finger Mutombo-style pretty soon. – 11:08 PM
Russell Westbrook hit up with a T. Same with Frank Vogel. Westbrook really irritated after that Luka foul. That being said, Lakers don’t handle their frustrations well at all. – 11:07 PM
Watch Luka Doncic’s ferocious putback dunk over Dwight Howard — and Mavs teammates’ wild reactions dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:05 PM
Ja Morant is the best show in the NBA. #TheMismatch pic.twitter.com/Ow3up1Z4XQ – 11:05 PM
Mavs finished the quarter on an 8-0 run. Doncic leads all scorers with 12 points and his five rebounds are tied for most in the game — with Maxi Kleber, who replaced foul-plagued Powell and played very well. – 10:45 PM
First quarter: Mavericks 30, Lakers 25
Another poor close to a quarter from the Lakers. The small-ball starting group was +0 in 5 minutes together. Malik Monk leads the Lakers with 7 points. LeBron James has 6 points. Luka Doncic has 12 points and 4 rebounds. – 10:45 PM
Grant Williams on going against Trae Young as good preparation for Ja Morant in the next game: “Ja is an incredible player. He’s the MVP in my eyes, this early in his career.” – 10:44 PM
Grant Williams says Ja Morant is “MVP in my eyes this early in his career.” Grizzlies visit Celtics Thursday. – 10:43 PM
Per NBA Courtside: Luka Doncic has tied Josh Howard for 11th on the Mavericks All-Time defensive rebounds list with 1,829. – 10:42 PM
Luka throws down a 🔨 over Dwight!
(📼 NBA)
pic.twitter.com/iBptyS66jZ – 10:40 PM
Look out below.
Luka Doncic on the follow dunk over Dwight Howard.
Ouch. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/X5nkZd532o – 10:39 PM
So, apparently if you foul the shit out of Doncic he gets mad and dunks.
Noted. – 10:37 PM
Luka Doncic with a massive putback dunk of a missed Spencer Dinwiddie 3 is not something I expected a month ago – 10:37 PM
Luka’s dunk was filled with anger both toward the Lakers and the officials. – 10:36 PM
I don’t think I knew Luka could do that. – 10:35 PM
Guess Doncic’s back is OK. – 10:35 PM
A mean, lean Luka Doncic soars for a putback dunk in traffic and scowls at the crowd. – 10:35 PM
Luka Doncic just took a hard fall on his back under the rim, and Boban came out to help him up, even with play still going on the other end.
Get you a friend like that. – 10:35 PM
Luka Doncic took a hard fall on his back after that dunk attempt. He has since gotten up, but he still appears in pain. – 10:34 PM
Just before the game resumed, LeBron James and Luka Doncic shared a strong hug. LeBron has made it a point to guard Luka on a few possessions thus far. – 10:31 PM
Great way to cap a special visit with my @csuf fam: Detour to The Crypt to catch Luka and the Mavs against the Lakers, some LeBron at the 5 and a mint arena soundtrack courtesy of Lawrence Tanter’s voice and a vintage organ playlist.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif pic.twitter.com/bZNmRVApNR – 10:29 PM
Malik Monk hit his first 3 since the All-Star break, and followed up with a lefty layup, as LAL took an 18-13 early in the 1st Q.
Dallas responded with a corner 3 from Bullock after Luka blocked Westbrook’s attempt at the rim to cut the margin to 2 at the 5:57 mark. – 10:27 PM
i hope melo and luka have some small talk about how many techs they each have – 10:27 PM
Luka Doncic enters this game being aggressive with both attacking the basket and voicing his frustration with the officials. – 10:17 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
LAL starters: James, Monk, Johnson, Reeves, Westbrook
9:15 tip @theeagledallas – 9:36 PM
This little dude was on the opposite side of the tunnel from where Luka Doncic was signing autographs after warm-ups, but Luka came over after he heard him calling.
Good on ya @Luka Doncic, this reaction is precious. pic.twitter.com/MAKuTcMNyD – 8:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Podcast: Does Rockets’ Jalen Green have some Ja Morant in his game? ift.tt/63bIMyd – 8:18 PM
Lakers taking on Luka and the Mavs tonight…You’re starting a franchise, who would you rather have? – 7:48 PM
Ja Morant, whose next game is here at the Garden Thursday, has moved into the top 10 on this list.
2 and 3 about to go head to head.
Trae Young has shot 33% against the Celtics this year, including 6-31 (19%) from 3. pic.twitter.com/Vo08mleddB – 7:02 PM
NBA rescinds Luka Doncic’s 13th technical foul from Mavs-Warriors dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Podcast: Does Rockets’ Jalen Green have some Ja Morant in his game? That and @danielle_lerner and I chat about the best was to develop young players, along with a bit of MVP talk houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:05 PM
League office confirms that Luka Doncic’s technical foul against the Warriors was rescinded, as @Marc Stein reported. His official total drops back down to 12, four shy of an automatic one-game suspension. – 5:59 PM
Ja Morant is to Mike Conley what Patrick Mahomes is to Alex Smith – 5:45 PM
The NBA has rescinded Luka Doncic’s technical foul from Feb. 27, taking his season total from 13 back down to 12. – 5:36 PM
Ja Morant is the most aesthetically satisfying and singularly thrilling player to watch in the NBA right now.
@YourManDevine: https://t.co/4gSD0qsDPR pic.twitter.com/lcjw6C8rPF – 4:00 PM
Mavs and Luka launch halfcourt shots at the end of shootaround in LA pic.twitter.com/HpE7AbNdwA – 3:41 PM
🚨 Q&A with Luka Doncic:
— His favorite passes
— Whether February 2022 was the best month of his NBA career
— Playing vs. LeBron for the first time this season
And more here ➡️ https://t.co/JGOndknEgB pic.twitter.com/1buSKwHMQl – 3:41 PM
Feels like the blood feud between Mavs and Grizzlies fans about Luka vs. Ja sprung up overnight. Wasn’t really a topic all year and now today it’s everywhere all of a sudden. – 3:27 PM
Memphis is only 1 game back from the 2-seed Warriors despite having the 2nd-lowest payroll. They’ve never finished higher than the 4-seed…
Ja Morant. Zach Kleiman… Just two names who should receive individual awards by season’s end.
frontofficesports.com/morants-grizzl… via @FOS – 2:32 PM
Luka Doncic is now 23 years old and still swishing from half court.
AND he’s starting his Jordan Year with a rare post-shootaround group interview.
All grown up. Highlights to come. pic.twitter.com/sGAMomdVai – 2:32 PM
Ja Morant is averaging 27.6 pts/5.9 reb/6.6 ast per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. He’s putting up those numbers in 33 minutes per game. No one has ever had a season putting up at least 27/5/6 on 50% FG in under 34 min/gm until this yr, both Ja & Giannis are doing it. – 2:18 PM
coach of the year, mens player of the year & womens player of the year 🐎🐎
#RacerNation 🔥🔥 – 2:04 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Ja Morant is the most exciting player to enter the league since Vince & Kobe. Not the best, but the most electrifying. – 12:04 PM
From Allen Iverson to NFL stars and Grizzlies teammates, Ja Morant left a lot people amazed with his 52-point performance against the Spurs.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/2… – 11:53 AM
Ja Morant has scored at least 40 points in three of his last four games:
✅ Feb. 16 – 44 PTS
✅ Feb. 26 – 46 PTS
✅ Feb. 28 – 52 PTS
No other player in @Memphis Grizzlies history has recorded three 40-point games in their entire CAREER with the franchise 😱 pic.twitter.com/3M2IwmlAwz – 11:33 AM
For the 2nd time in his career, Ja Morant recorded at least 30 paint points and 10 fast break points in a game.
The only other player to do that in multiple games over the last 25 seasons is Giannis Antetokounmpo (3x). – 11:25 AM
NBA deciding between Luka Doncic and Ja Morant for Western Conference Player of the Month a little like choosing between Miss Universe and runner-up. Two worthy candidates to say the least. – 10:37 AM
“You can’t guard him”
@Brian Scalabrine & @Frank Isola break down @Ja Morant‘s historic performance last night.
#GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/1T0vag1466 – 10:33 AM
Luka Doncic in February:
✅ 34.7 PPG
✅ 10.3 RPG
✅ 8.8 APG
It’s the second time Doncic has averaged at least 30p/10r/5a in a calendar month (min. 10 GP).
He and Oscar Robertson (3x) are the only NBA players to reach those rates in a calendar month before their 23rd birthday. pic.twitter.com/uxrlpiKOC6 – 10:11 AM
Still trying to process what we saw last night from @Ja Morant … It was the most incredible performance I’ve seen in person — and I’ve been doing this for 29 years. 1/4 – 10:02 AM
Ja Morant is the most exciting player in a long time … which is saying something. – 10:00 AM
Three Things to Know: This is now a Ja Morant stan page nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/01/thr… – 9:29 AM
Ja Morant (who is listed at 170 pounds) is one of only two players in the league to score more than 300 points in the paint this season.
The other player is Nikola Jokic. – 9:15 AM
Ja Morant finished with 34 points in the paint last night against the Spurs.
The only players with more paint points in a game over the last 25 seasons:
Shaquille O’Neal
Julius Randle
DeMarcus Cousins
Shareef Abdur-Rahim – 9:05 AM
Ja Morant scored 52 points on 22-30 shooting last night, the first 50-point-game in @Memphis Grizzlies history.
He’s scored 98 points over his last two games. The only players in NBA history with more points over a two-game span before their 23rd birthday are Rick Barry and Devin Booker. pic.twitter.com/Tqyuath7aS – 9:01 AM
They arrived courtside with five minutes left in the greatest Ja Morant performance yet, right in time for history to be made. Right in time for Morant to do “The Kari” and fulfill a promise he made to his best friend. commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:00 AM
Ja Morant went off for 52 points in the win over the Spurs last night. Spurs defense has suffered a lot from Morant since his rookie season in NBA.
Ja Morant vs San Antonio Spurs (10 games):
27.4 points
4.8 rebounds
7.6 assists
57.9% FG
50% 3P
Insane! #GrindCity @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/NkALE5xbx1 – 8:30 AM
Report Card: Ja Morant is Magnificent as Grizzlies beat the Spurs https://t.co/fm9rAKPSbP pic.twitter.com/PfLg5IyABs – 8:20 AM
COLUMN: Scenes from Ja Morant’s historic 52-point outburst, the first 50-point game in Memphis Grizzlies history, and a Monday night game those at FedExForum will tell people they were at for years to come.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 8:13 AM
MVP of the Night: Ja Morant
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/qEaotAsFiH – 7:52 AM
It’s impossible to put into words what Ja Morant did tonight, but I gave it a try: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:21 AM
Ja Morant hammers insane dunk on Jakob Poeltl, follows with even wilder buzzer-beater (videos) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/28/ja-… – 11:33 PM
Ja Morant pulling up to Chick-Fil-A in the morning like: pic.twitter.com/xlu7y6mdo8 – 11:13 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
After scoring 52pts, Ja Morant did not go straight home but instead is sitting courtside watching the @Memphis Grizzlies #HBCUNight Step Show! – 11:13 PM
Ja Morant Sets New Franchise Record with 52 Points as the Grizzlies defeat the Spurs 118-105. Recapping the night is @BrysonWright3: grizzlybearblues.com/2022/2/28/2295… – 11:08 PM
Ja Morant gave his jersey after his first 50-point game to his childhood best friend from South Carolina, Davonte Pack.
“I’m going to sign it for him. That jersey is his.” – 11:01 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
After the game, Ja Morant said he really couldn’t talk about tonight yet. He hadn’t wrapped his head around it all but he gave credit to his teammates.
Ja said at one point they guys told him to just run and they will get/give him the ball. – 10:58 PM
“That’s a great player right there. He knows his strengths.” – Lonnie Walker IV on Ja Morant
“He does a great job going down hill, going to his left.” – 10:54 PM
Most points in a game, Memphis Grizzlies franchise history
1. Ja Morant, 52, on 2/28/2022
2. Ja Morant, 46 on 2/26/2022
3. Mike Miller, 45 on 2/21/2007
t-4. Ja Morant, 44 on 2/16/2022
t-4. Ja Morant, 44 on 12/23/2020
t-4. Pau Gasol, 44 on 3/28/2006 pic.twitter.com/xletxe5TWT – 10:49 PM
Ja Morant kept the jersey from the game tonight. Handed it to one of his friends in his section after the game. – 10:47 PM
The 2021-22 Memphis Grizzlies are the 2015-16 Carolina Panthers.
2015 MVP: Cam Newton
2021 MVP: ???
@Ja Morant 👀 pic.twitter.com/qYglwYTrx0 – 10:47 PM
Taylor Jenkins: “I’m not the decision maker, but it’s pretty obvious to me that (Ja Morant) is the MVP.” – 10:43 PM
Taylor Jenkins said if the Grizzlies were a football team, Ja Morant would be the quarterback, but Steven Adams may get the call on a Hail Mary play. – 10:41 PM
Ja Morant just had his “Steph Curry drops 54 at MSG” arrival game.
Sure, it happened on a random Monday against the Spurs.
But that’s about as emphatic of an “I’m MF’ing here” game as I can remember. – 10:39 PM
Gregg Popovich on Ja Morant tonight: “I just wish I had a camera so I could get a few pictures. It was pretty special. He was special.” – 10:36 PM
Three days ago, Mike Miller held the @Memphis Grizzlies franchise record for most points in a single game.
Ja Morant broke that record on Saturday.
Then broke his own record on Monday. – 10:33 PM
This Ja Morant Grizzlies team feels so similar to the 2010-11 Bulls.
Good news for them?
They won’t run until prime LeBron, prime D-Wade and prime Bosh in a playoff series.
In this league at this particular time, they absolutely have enough.
Likely? No. Reasonable? Yes. – 10:29 PM
Ja Morant last 4 games:
52 PTS
46 PTS
20 PTS
44 PTS
He’s averaging 41/6/5 on 53/44% shooting in that span. pic.twitter.com/JnVzcnO2Rl – 10:24 PM
Grizzlies points tonight:
52 — Ja Morant
18 — Rest of starters combined pic.twitter.com/dnYsp7oGJJ – 10:23 PM
50-piece picture for Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/GNo7xAdPX1 – 10:22 PM
Ja Morant tonight:
52 PTS (career high)
7 REB
22-30 FG
4-4 3P
Plus a crazy dunk and a buzzer beater. pic.twitter.com/qQfrTv8szg – 10:21 PM
I sure hope Nike designers are somewhere in Beaverton concocting the Ja Morant signature shoe because it’ll sell. Big time. The streets are going to need it sooner than later. – 10:20 PM
The shoes.
The dunk.
The buzzer-beater.
The 50 piece.
Ja Morant really is THAT dude. – 10:20 PM
Ja Morant puts up 52 and the Grizzlies defeat the Spurs by 13 points.
The Spurs are now…
…24-38 overall
…13-20 on the road
…14-21 against the West
…4-4 to wrap up the RRT pic.twitter.com/GGIbOrZC21 – 10:19 PM
Final: 118-105 Grizzlies over Spurs
Ja Morant had 52 points. Second highest scoring total in the NBA this season. – 10:19 PM
The Memphis Grizzlies defeat the San Antonio Spurs 118-105. Ja Morant sets a career & franchise high with 52 points. Another historical night for Ja and the Grizzlies. – 10:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Tonight @Ja Morant scored a career-high and franchise-record 52 points, the first 50-point game in franchise history.
Morant also set the @Memphis Grizzlies franchise record for field goals made (22).
Morant had set the previous regular season team scoring record (46) Saturday. pic.twitter.com/fm3VMI4Als – 10:19 PM
All 30 NBA franchises now have had a 50-point scorer.
The latest is Ja Morant for the Grizzlies.
(Submitted by @The Jump) pic.twitter.com/zaeRWACPYn – 10:19 PM
I’m putting together a highlight reel of Ja Morant from tonight’s game
It’ll be 34 minutes long… – 10:18 PM
Ja Morant today:
52 points (career high)
22-30 shooting
logo 3-pointer
poster dunk over 7-footer
Buzzer beater with 0.4 seconds left
Won’t be too many nights like this one.
📸: @joerondone pic.twitter.com/eXqJfiTsjc – 10:18 PM
Ja Morant will arrive in Boston Thursday off back-to-back career-highs.
46 Saturday
52 tonight – 10:18 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies win 118-105!
JA MORANT: 52PTS (22-30 FG), 7reb, 2ast
JA MORANT: 52PTS (22-30 FG), 7reb, 2ast
JA MORANT: 52PTS (22-30 FG), 7reb, 2ast – 10:18 PM
Ja Morant gets a standing ovation as he checks out as the first player in Memphis Grizzlies history to score 50 points.
52 on the night. pic.twitter.com/iHfLJvg06h – 10:17 PM
Ja Morant with a franchise-record 52 points for Grizzlies against San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/k88wDamNeS – 10:16 PM
Ja Morant has 4 of the 6 highest scoring totals in a game for the Memphis Grizzlies. Two of those have been the last 2 games. He’s unbelievable. – 10:15 PM
Ja Morant snuck a peak at the video board when he scored point no. 50 just to see it up there. pic.twitter.com/R0XbLZcbzW – 10:15 PM
Last game, Ja Morant set a Grizzlies franchise record with 46 points.
Two days later, Ja Morant set a Grizzlies franchise record with 48 points (and counting).
This dude is unbelievable. – 10:13 PM
Ja Morant has the first 50-point game in Grizzlies history.
Memphis was the only active franchise without an individual 50-point game entering tonight. – 10:12 PM
The first 50-point game of Ja Morant’s career. In style he broke his OWN franchise record one game after scoring 46 points. – 10:12 PM
50 point night for Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/sdBjBgXOrj – 10:12 PM
career-high 48 points and counting for Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/pOXNpzruQr – 10:12 PM
This is one of the sickest performances I’ve ever seen in person. Ja Morant just scored his 50th point and the whole FedExForum was standing the whole possession while waiting on him to score. Wild. – 10:12 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
50pts! 50 for JA MORANT!! – 10:11 PM
32 paint points for Ja Morant
32 of his 48 – 10:11 PM
50 BURGER JA MORANT YA HEAAAAAAARRRRRR MEEEEEEE – 10:11 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
It’s the Ja Morant show! – 10:11 PM
Ja Morant has tied his career high and Grizzlies franchise high with 46 points against the Spurs – 10:10 PM
Ja Morant has 44 points with 4:36 to go. His daughter has been brought down courtside to sit with Tee Morant for the final mins of what might be another record-setting night in franchise history. – 10:09 PM
44 points for Ja Morant right now pic.twitter.com/SedzjQ3syk – 10:08 PM
44 points for Ja Morant. 4:36 left. Grizz up 109-99. – 10:07 PM
MVP Chants once again for Ja Morant – 10:06 PM
Second straight 40-point game for Ja Morant. – 10:05 PM
00.4 seconds. Too much time for Steven Adams and Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/QW7S4MbCkL – 9:50 PM
I drove 6+ hours to see Ja Morant play this season— I even went the wrong way for a while— and it was totally worth it. – 9:49 PM
Ja Morant has 39 points. There’s 12 minutes left in the game. – 9:48 PM
Ja Morant has the @NoDunksInc boys buying tickets to his next game in Atlanta. – 9:23 PM
How many players can you remember watching who you’re confident in saying were *more* exciting/electrifying in their prime than 2022 Ja Morant? Who are they? – 9:21 PM
Considering it’s a league full of guys who make unthinkable athletic plays every single night, Ja Morant has somehow put himself in a class of his own. None of it looks real. You’d even be scratching your head if you saw it in 2k. – 9:18 PM
Derrick Rose MVP season vs. Ja Morant this season pic.twitter.com/FmTdcD7cBf – 9:14 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Insane buzzer beater from Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/NCzobkpo8W – 9:13 PM
Ja Morant officially put together a first half with more highlights than an entire Grit n’ Grind Era season. What is done in the dark will be revealed in the light. – 9:13 PM
Ja Morant in his last 2 halves:
59 points
20-29 FG
69% FG pct
Looking ahead… the Grizzlies are the only active franchise without an individual 50-point game. – 9:11 PM
Grizzlies lead 68-58 at the halftime break. Ja Morant leads the way with 29 points on 12-15 shooting (4-4 from deep). He dominated the final 3 minutes of the second quarter. – 9:08 PM
Earlier tonight @Pete Pranica said Ja Morant’s mixtape from one game was like some players’ whole seasons. After that dunk on Jakob Poeltl followed by the buzzer beater, he must’ve misspoken and meant one *quarter*. – 9:07 PM
Highlight after highlight. The Grizzlies are becoming the team you can’t take restroom breaks on while watching. And Ja Morant is a big reason why. – 9:07 PM
Dejuounte’s smile and slight shake said it all after the Grizzlies converted that improbable Hail Mary from Steven Adams to Ja Morant. – 9:07 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
It’s HBCU NIGHT + JA MORANT IS PUTTING ON A SHOW!! I love it!!! I love it!!! – 9:07 PM
29 points for Ja Morant in the FIRST HALF
14 paint points
12 points from three
2 points from mid-range
1 point from the FT line
Grizz by 10 – 9:07 PM
This is the one. This is THE Ja Morant game.
Are you serious? He has 29 at half. And maybe the most ridiculous highlight tape I have ever seen. – 9:06 PM
Ja Morant is in Legend Mode right now this is insane… how… – 9:06 PM
CHILL OUT JA MORANT!! Steven Adams full court pass with .4 seconds an dJa hits the fadeaway in mid air to beat the buzzer. what an absolute absurd first half from Ja – 9:06 PM
The Grizzlies bench did not sit down once after Ja Morant detonated on Jakob Poeltl. 2 and a half minutes of standing in amazement – 9:05 PM
Ja Morant just tore the roof down over the 7-foot Jakob Poeltl‼️😳 – 9:03 PM
Ja Morant just killed Jakob Poetl this place just erupted. OH MY – 9:02 PM
JA MORANT JUST ENDED JAKOB!!! – 9:02 PM
I’m not a lip reader (so don’t hold me to it) but it looked like Ja Morant said “Bombs away, bitch” after drilling that triple. 3-for-3 from deep so far. – 8:59 PM
Ja Morant doing the Damian Lillard “bombs away” after hitting his third 3-ball. Intensity is high in this game – 8:59 PM
Ja Morant!!! He’s been unconscious tonight. 20 points on 8-11 shooting. He’s 3-3 from beyond the arc.
His latest triple gives the Grizzlies a 57-52 lead with 3:08 remaining in the first half – 8:59 PM
Ja Morant with a neat 14 point, 3 rebound performance in the first quarter – 8:38 PM
Memphis timeout with 2:00 left in 1Q. Grizzlies lead 34-23. Ja Morant with an 14 points, Melton with 8 off the bench. – 8:34 PM
Grizzlies fans watching Ja Morant create a season’s worth of highlights on a nightly basis pic.twitter.com/fdkt5ZDOFd – 8:26 PM
10 points for Ja Morant in the 1Q
6 paint points
3 points from distance
1 point from the FT line
Grizz by 1 – 8:23 PM
Ja Morant is right back to torching defenses. That didn’t take long. – 8:18 PM
Ja Morant hits a triple all the way from Tin Roof and then a tough finish in the paint to force a Spurs timeout. – 8:18 PM
Dejounte Murray starts the game with a steal and then a block on Ja Morant.
Also looked like Ja hit the back of his head on the floor on the way down. Ouch. – 8:12 PM
Dejounte Murray vs. Ja Morant should be fun. Murray with a block and steal in the first 30 seconds on Morant. – 8:11 PM
Kobe 6 customs for @Ja Morant tonight. 👀
🎨: @realSIERATO pic.twitter.com/pro0flKcMb – 8:02 PM
Starting 5️⃣ for Memphis:
Ja Morant
Desmond Bane
Ziaire Williams
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams
For San Antonio:
Dejounte Murray
Devin Vassell
Doug McDermott
Keldon Johnson
Jakob Poeltl – 7:51 PM
Here are your starters for the Grizz-vs. Spurs.
San Antonio starts Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, Devin Vassell and Dejounte Murray.
Grizz start Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson, Ziaire Williams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant. – 7:41 PM
Grizzlies starters:
Ziaire Williams
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams
Desmond Bane
Ja Morant – 7:38 PM
Ja Morant and daughter Kaari getting a warmup in before the game. pic.twitter.com/qwcWFVXiwn – 7:33 PM
Did you know Luka Doncic is tied for the league lead in technical fouls?? He has 13 …& 16 results in a 1-game suspension. I joined NBA Today to discuss observing Luka’s passion & emotion from the sidelines & the challenge for this young superstar to channel it productively.🏀🎤 pic.twitter.com/aD3PlGvNdP – 6:54 PM
